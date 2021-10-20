English French

Atos awarded EcoVadis “Platinum” for its commitment to sustainability

Paris (France), October 20, 2021 – Atos today announces that it has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Award for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Atos thus confirms its position in the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in its Industry (Computer programming, consultancy and related activities).. EcoVadis evaluates across four categories: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Atos has achieved excellent results in all four categories, particularly in Environment.

After 8 years of having been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal, Atos has been awarded a Platinum medal since 2020, in recognition of its sustainable commitment. This medal, together with an excellent score in the Environmental category confirms Atos’ role as the global leader in digital decarbonisation and reflects the Group’s commitment to meet its ambitious climate target - reducing 50% of its global carbon emissions under its control and influence by 2025 and reaching “net zero” by 2028.

Philippe Mareine, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Head of CSR at Atos, commented: "This award from EcoVadis, one of the world’s most trusted business sustainability rating, confirms our decarbonization strategy which is deeply integrated across our entire business, as well as the initiatives and continuous progress we have made over the last year in social dimensions such as diversity and digital inclusion. As a global leader and pioneer in secure and decarbonized digital, we are committed to harnessing the power of digital ecosystems and data and drive digital innovation to help organisations and the citizens they serve to live and work more sustainably”

EcoVadis covers all key areas of sustainability, providing an important source of neutral assessment of organizations and their sustainability ambitions. Atos also relies on EcoVadis to assess and engage its suppliers in supporting Atos to achieve its supply chain decarbonization program and reach its “net zero” goals.

Atos’ environmental program and climate leadership have been recognised year after year by international organisations. In respect to ESG ratings, Atos ranks No. 1 in the IT sector in the DJSI index, has got an ‘A’ rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project and is a member of the CAC 40 ESG index.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the Next 20 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

