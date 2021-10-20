nChain Appoints Hakan Yuksel as CEO

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nChain AG ("nChain" or "the Company") announced the appointment of Hakan Yuksel as Chief Executive Officer, based in the Company's Zug headquarters. He replaces Dr. David Washburn, who played an instrumental role in positioning the Company to deliver enterprise-grade data integrity solutions, and will remain in an advisory role for the coming months.

"Over the past number of years, nChain has undertaken a shift to pursue commercial opportunities that benefit from the blockchain research and development that we were founded around. I would like to thank Dave for his leadership since 2019 and his significant achievements, not least of all was the commercial launch of Kensei, our data integrity platform, earlier this year," said Stefan Matthews, Executive Chairman of nChain. "As we enter the next phase of nChain's growth, we are pleased to attract someone of Hakan's calibre. He has significant experience leading and growing software as a service (SaaS) businesses, and is well equipped to lead nChain as we massively ramp up adoption of our technology."

Kensei, the Company's data integrity solution that was launched in July 2021, removes the development complexity associated with building on the blockchain so that enterprises, entrepreneurs, and developers can focus on their core offerings while seamlessly delivering the benefits of data integrity. By providing tamper-evident references for data and computing, Kensei ensures that those who rely on data can trust that each instance or relationship between data is what it purports to be.

"I am extremely pleased to join nChain at this inflection point. Kensei provides a gateway to the BSV blockchain that addresses the technically tricky and challenging nature of building solutions on a blockchain. I am impressed by the depth of technical skills and knowledge within the Company, and look forward to broadening adoption of the BSV blockchain and driving the market for enterprise solutions," said Hakan Yuksel, CEO of nChain. "In solving the development challenges for those interested in blockchain technology, I anticipate robust demand for our platform as we advance our education, business development, and partnership programmes. We have firmly entered the age of data integrity, and like the advent of computer processing and data communication, platform solutions have a critical role to play in the widespread adoption of a new technology."

Yuksel has over 20 years of executive experience with enterprise-grade software providers. His experience includes serving as Country Leader for Oracle in Germany and over 15 years at SAP, where he held executive positions in divisions across Europe and South Africa. In addition to his management experience, Yuksel has acted as an advisor to venture capital and private equity firms active in the technology sector. Since 2020, Yuksel has been the Chapter Chairman for YPO (Young Presidents' Organization) in Zürich, Switzerland. He holds a finance degree from the European Business School Paris, and completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) from Harvard Business School.

Founded in 2015, nChain advances the potential of blockchain technology through ongoing research and development of patentable inventions and by offering commercial solutions such as Kensei, a developer-friendly blockchain interface. Kensei is designed to drive adoption of blockchain technology by removing the complexities in creating and verifying tamper-evident data and processes. nChain also owns the CREA (business process management) and Equaleyes (mobile and web development) brands, which complement its core blockchain expertise.

