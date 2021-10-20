Global Spectator Sports Market Report 2021 Featuring FC Barcelona, Dallas Cowboys, Real Madrid, Manchester United, & New York Yankees

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectator Sports Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports market, of which the spectator sports market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $94,435.9 million in 2020, having declined at -2.1% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% to reach nearly $200,878.0 million by 2025. The participatory sports market was the largest segment in the global sports, accounting for 72.1% of the total in 2020. The participatory sports market is also expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



The spectator sports market is segmented by type into sports team & clubs, and racing & individual sports. The sports team & clubs market was the largest segment of the spectator sports market, accounting for $69,582.9 million or 73.7% of the total in 2020. The sports team & clubs market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 16.6%.



The global spectator sports market is highly fragmented with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 4.8% of the total market in 2019. High fragmentation of the spectator sports market is mainly due to presence of local clubs and teams across countries who offer spectator sports according to local culture and preferences. Major players in the market include Futbol Club Barcelona, Dallas Cowboys, Manchester United Football Club, Real Madrid, New York Yankees and others.



The top opportunities in the global spectator sports market segmented by revenue source will arise in the tickets segment which will gain $37,819.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the global spectator sports market segmented by media type will arise in the traditional media segment which will gain $24,695.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the global spectator sports market segmented by type will arise in the soccer segment which will gain $ 31,822.4 million of global annual sales by 2025.



The spectator sports market size will gain the most in the USA at $26,621.7 million. Market-trend-based strategies for the spectator sports market include mobile ticketing, virtual reality to enhance spectators' experience, analytics for pricing tickets, emerging markets are investing in sports, fusion of sports and entertainment, sponsorships to partnerships, corporate social responsibility and sustainability, rising demand for smart arenas/stadiums.

Player-adopted strategies in the spectator sports industry include developing strategic partnerships and collaborations to improve operations, strengthening business and service offerings through acquisitions, and investing in new infrastructure, and improving its international presence.



To take advantage of these opportunities, the publisher recommends the spectator sports companies to focus on adopting mobile ticketing facilities, fusion of sports and entertainment, adoption of AR & VR, personalization of fan engagement, offering sports tourism, expand in emerging markets to gain market share, expansion through pay TV viewership, implant dynamic pricing, leverage social media to maximize reach, increase visibility through a high-performance websites, partner with big brands, offer goods & services to women, and increase offering to paralympic sportspersons.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Spectator Sports Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction



7. Spectator Sports Market Characteristics



8. Spectator Sports Market, Supply Chain Analysis



9. Spectator Sports Market Product Analysis - Product Examples



10. Spectator Sports Market Customer Information



11. Spectator Sports Market Trends And Strategies



12. COVID Impact On The Spectator Sports Market



13. Emergence Of Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality In The Sports Industry



14. Major Sporting Events And Their Economic Impacts



15. The Sports Market - Premier Leagues Case Studies



16. The Sports Market - Esports Timeline



17. Economic Impact Of Global Martial Arts



18. Major Sports Leagues



19. Global Martial Arts Market Customer Information



20. Global Spectator Sports Market Size And Growth



21. Spectator Sports Market, Regional Analysis



22. Global Spectator Sports Market Segmentation



23. Spectator Sports Market Segments



24. Global Spectator Sports Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors



Companies Mentioned

FC Barcelona

Dallas Cowboys

Real Madrid

Manchester United Football Club

New York Yankees

