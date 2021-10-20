Insights on the Organic Baby Food Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Age Group, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Baby Food Market Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Insight, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of Global Organic Baby Food Industry.

Globally, babies are tender and sensitive; they respond differently to every stimulus. Babies are particularly vulnerable to foodborne illness because their immune systems are not developed enough to fight off infections. Hence, the reasons above have given rise to the organic baby food industry as it's prepared with extra care. Organic baby foods are food grown or processed without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. The global demand for organic baby food is continuously increasing due to rising awareness among parents who adequately fulfil their babies' nutritional requirements. According to the publisher analysis, Global Organic Baby Food Market is projected to reach US$ 12.65 Billion by 2027.



Furthermore, in recent years the business of feeding babies with organic foods has developed into a multi-billion-dollar industry. Indeed, organic baby food is playing an ever more significant role in meeting the nutritional demands of infants and toddlers worldwide. Moreover, recently, the industry saw several transformations, primarily fuelled by parents' lifestyles and their growing interest in organic food. In addition, the professionally designed organic baby foods fill the kitchen shelves globally in various flavours of liquid and solid forms for customers. Hence, the global market for organic baby food by age group has food for 1-6 month babies, 7-9 month babies and 10-12 month babies since infants might be more susceptible to harm potentially caused by pesticides than are adults.



By Type: Dried Baby Food, either Refrigerated or Powdered inform products, is preferred on a Large Scale

Global Organic Baby Food Market comprises Prepared Baby Food, Dried Baby Food and Infant Milk Formula. Amongst all the dried baby food, either refrigerated or powdered inform products, is preferred on a large scale, having a comparatively higher shelf life than traditional packaged food. Moreover, dried baby food is easy to carry and consume.



On the other hand, prepared baby food also represents a widely consumed type because it can be served instantly without the hassle of cooking. Nowadays, the population of working women and nuclear families is growing, and preparation of baby food needs lots of hard labour and time. This, in turn, is increasing the growth of prepared baby food products. As per the analysis, the Worldwide Organic Baby Food Market Size was valued at US$ 5.97 Billion in 2020.



By Distribution Channel: Rise of E-Commerce Companies Increases the Demand for Organic Baby Food Products through Online Purchases

The Global Organic Baby Food Market circulates its products through hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy medical stores, speciality stores, hard discount stores and online. As per the analysis, the rising emergence of e-commerce companies and innovative strategies adopted by major players such as channel expansion increases the demand for organic baby food products through online purchases. Moreover, online channels are set to be the highest growing segment owing to the ease and hassle more minor nature of online service. Moreover, in the forthcoming years, the online channel for organic baby food holds massive potential for growth due to the increasing popularity of internet services and technological advancements.



Regional Analysis: North America and Europe have a higher demand for Organic Baby Food compared to the Rest of the World

Geographically, the Global Organic Baby Food Market revolves around North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Globally, the demand for organic baby food is comparatively higher in developed regions like North America and Europe than developing regions like Asia-Pacific. In North America, the market for organic baby food is enormous, owing to the enhanced awareness of the significance of proper nutrition for babies. Moreover, as per the analysis, the organic baby food market is expected to witness increasing demand in Asia-Pacific with an emerging economy such as India and China rapidly expanding witnessing intensifying demand for organic baby food. the research suggests that Global Organic Baby Food Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.32% from 2020-2027.



COVID-19 Impact on the Industry:

The global health crises and food scares have a long-term impact on consumer demand for organic baby food during COVID-19. COVID-19 has boosted consumer awareness of the relationship between nutrition and health. This has resulted in a surge in interest in organic baby food that benefits from a 'health halo', including functional foods. Initially, there was a global sales spike for organic baby food, as consumers fear food safety, and personal health drives product purchases. In addition, the fast pace recovery of developing economies leading to increased disposable income will further support the Organic Baby Food Market demand in the coming years.



Key Players Performance in Organic Baby Food Industry

The Global Organic Baby Food Market is profoundly organized and predominantly dominated by players, like Abbott Laboratories, Kraft Heinz, Nestle S.A., Danone SA and Kewpie Corporation. Meanwhile, the global organic baby food market companies focus on uncovering innovative marketing strategies and launching new products based on value-added ingredients to compete in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Heinz reinvented its baby food line with the launch of HEINZ BY NATURET baby food, a new line-up of baby food, including options that are organic and made with natural ingredients and acerola cherry.

