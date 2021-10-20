Cultural Tourism Market: Global Domestic and International Outlook to 2025

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cultural Tourism Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the cultural tourism market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.77 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period. The report on the cultural tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing affordability and increased preference for cultural tourism to break mundane lifestyles.



The cultural tourism market analysis includes type and category segments and geographic landscape.



The cultural tourism market is segmented as below:

By Type

Domestic cultural tourism

International cultural tourism

By Category

Cultural eco-tourism

Indigenous cultural tourism

Socio-cultural tourism

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

APAC

North America

MEA

South America

This study identifies the growing contribution toward GDP and employment as one of the prime reasons driving the cultural tourism market growth during the next few years.



The report on cultural tourism market covers the following areas:

Cultural tourism market sizing

Cultural tourism market forecast

Cultural tourism market industry analysis

The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global cultural tourism market: ACE Cultural Tours, Classic Journeys, Envoy Tours, Exodus Travels Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Kudu Travel Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd., Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd., Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, and Splitrock Environmental.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing contribution toward GDP and employment.`



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing affordability.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Category

Market segments

Comparison by Category

Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Category

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Companies Mentioned





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ax85jb