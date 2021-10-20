The Worldwide Enterprise Architecture Tools Industry is Expected to Reach $1.41 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Architecture Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Security Architecture, Application Architecture, Data Architecture), By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enterprise architecture tools market size is estimated to reach USD 1.41 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by the publisher Increasing importance of affiliate enterprise IT solutions and business-driven architecture methods are expected to boost the market growth. The business is being supported by the enterprise architecture tools, which add large data capabilities and save time, and reducing the process time. These factors are anticipated to increase the use of enterprise architecture tools by businesses, subsequently driving the market growth globally.



Enterprise architecture tools offer an added advantage of aiding strategic decision-making and integrating data across industries. The growing demand for all-in-one platforms, implementation of effective business strategies, understanding of strategic architecture, and assessment of possibilities and business risks are expected to boost the demand for enterprise architecture tools. Moreover, enterprise architecture tools also help and support data integration and facilitate better IT and strategic decisions, thereby, driving the market growth globally.



Some challenges in the market growth include data theft, security of data, low availability of skilled labor, and higher costs of tools, which are projected to hamper the market growth. In recent years, data thefts have increased, and the average cost of a data breach was estimated to be around USD 3.92 million in 2019. Thus, companies are expected to deploy a variety of software to reduce data thefts and increase security. Furthermore, with technological advancements and vendors investing in enterprise tools, companies are anticipated to mitigate flaws in architecture tools integration. This is expected to increase the market growth despite the challenges.



To be competitive, market participants use differentiation techniques and focus on introducing new products. For instance, in September 2020, Mega International introduced HOPEX V4, which included HOPEX 360 (a new enterprise portal), Risk Management, IT Business Management, and Information Architecture. Moreover, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are also expected to help companies in gaining market shares and increasing investments in the market for enterprise architecture tools. For instance, in August 2020, both Software AG and du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) collaborated to provide a subscription-based licensing model for IoT services to their corporate clients. The companies were able to address difficult IoT incorporation for enterprises in the UAE through this partnership.



Enterprise Architecture Tools Market Report Highlights

The security architecture segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The increasing number of data threats is expected to lead to the deployment of a greater number of security architectures as they include tools, technologies, and processes that are used to protect a business from external threats

The cloud segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The popularity of cloud technology among cost-sensitive customers and small and medium enterprises is anticipated to boost the adoption of cloud enterprise architecture tools

The small and medium enterprise segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as the growing number of providers and the demand for business-driven tools and solutions have boosted the adoption across SMEs

The healthcare segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing end-use segment over the forecast period. Maximization of ICT advantages, integration of resources, integration of data, and reduction of unnecessary cost are the key factors driving the healthcare segment growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries characterized by the maximum deployment of architecture tools in organizations. The growing adoption of enterprise architecture tools among businesses to implement effective corporate strategies in various enterprise tasks and practices is expected to boost the market growth in the Asia Pacific region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Enterprise Architecture Tools Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Rising demand for strategic business transformation using business - driven enterprise architecture

3.4.1.2 Increasing need to align enterprise IT architecture with industry verticals

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Rising concerns over data theft and data safety issues

3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1 Addition of big data capabilities to enterprise architecture tools

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Impact of COVID - 19 on Enterprise Architecture Tools Market



Chapter 4 Enterprise Architecture Tools Solution Outlook

4.1 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market Share By Solution, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Application Architecture Tools

4.2.1 Enterprise application architecture tools market, 2018 - 2028

4.3 Data Architecture Tools

4.3.1 Enterprise data architecture tools market, 2018 - 2028

4.4 Security Architecture Tools

4.4.1 Enterprise security architecture tools market, 2018 - 2028

4.5 Infrastructure Architecture Tools

4.5.1 Enterprise infrastructure architecture tools market, 2018 - 2028

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Enterprise architecture tools market in other solutions, 2018 - 2028



Chapter 5 Enterprise Architecture Tools Deployment Outlook

5.1 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market Share By Deployment, 2020 & 2028

5.2 On - premise

5.2.1 On - premise enterprise architecture tools market, 2018 - 2028

5.3 Cloud

5.3.1 Cloud enterprise architecture tools market, 2018 - 2028



Chapter 6 Enterprise Architecture Tools Enterprise Size Outlook

6.1 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market Share By Enterprise Size, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Small & Medium Enterprise

6.2.1 Enterprise architecture tools market in small & medium enterprise, 2018 - 2028

6.3 Large Enterprise

6.3.1 Enterprise architecture tools market in large enterprise, 2018 - 2028



Chapter 7 Enterprise Architecture Tools End Use Outlook

7.1 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market Share By End Use, 2020 & 2028

7.2 BFSI

7.2.1 Enterprise architecture tools market in BFSI, 2018 - 2028

7.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

7.3.1 Enterprise architecture tools market in consumer goods & retail, 2018 - 2028

7.4 IT &Telecom

7.4.1 Enterprise architecture tools market in IT & telecom, 2018 - 2028

7.5 Manufacturing

7.5.1 Enterprise architecture tools market in manufacturing, 2018 - 2028

7.6 Healthcare

7.6.1 Enterprise architecture tools market in healthcare, 2018 - 2028

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Enterprise architecture tools market in other end uses, 2018 - 2028



Chapter 8 Enterprise Architecture Tools Regional Outlook

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)

9.3 Vendor Landscape

9.3.1 Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2020

9.4 Public and Private Company Analysis



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Software AG

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Financial performance

10.1.3 Product benchmarking

10.1.4 Strategic initiatives

10.2 Avolution

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Financial performance

10.2.3 Product benchmarking

10.2.4 Strategic initiatives

10.3 BiZZdesign

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Financial performance

10.3.3 Product benchmarking

10.3.4 Strategic initiatives

10.4 MEGA International

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Financial performance

10.4.3 Product benchmarking

10.4.4 Strategic initiatives

10.5 BOC GROUP

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Financial performance

10.5.3 Product benchmarking

10.5.4 Strategic initiatives

10.6 Orbus Software

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Financial performance

10.6.3 Product benchmarking

10.6.4 Strategic initiatives

10.7 QualiWare

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Financial performance

10.7.3 Product benchmarking

10.7.4 Strategic initiatives

10.8 LeanIX

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Financial performance

10.8.3 Product benchmarking

10.8.4 Strategic initiatives

10.9 erwin

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Financial performance

10.9.3 Product benchmarking

10.9.4 Strategic initiatives

10.10 ValueBlue

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Financial performance

10.10.3 Product benchmarking

10.10.4 Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fad9g