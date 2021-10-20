The radome market is estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radome Market by Platform, Application, Frequency, Offering And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402899/?utm_source=GNW



The radome market includes major players Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), General Dynamics (US), Saint-Gobain (France), BAE Systems (UK), L3Harris Technologies (US), Raytheon Technologies (US).These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World.



COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.



Based on material, glass fiber projected to lead radome market by material from 2021 to 2026.

Development and procurement of modern aircraft systems, such as targeting and surveillance systems and communication systems, for various applications is driving the demand for radome market globally.The surface of the fiberglass radome is reinforced with additives to enhance the adhesion between them so that the surface paint will not fall off, wrinkle and maintain its color even in severe weather.



This also offers excellent electrical insulation and permeability.



Based on application, the radar segment will register the highest growth from 2021 to 2026.

A radome is often used to prevent ice and freezing rain from accumulating on antennas.In the case of a spinning radar parabolic antenna, the radome also protects the antenna from debris and rotational irregularities due to wind.



In November 2020, Meggitt PLC secured a pioneering radome contract with BAE Systems to enable advanced radar technology for the Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet.



Based on Platform, naval segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Upgrades in communication, navigation, and surveillance systems have helped modernize the maritime industry at a significant pace.An increase in automation, modernization of ships, upcoming autonomous technology, and the increase in unmanned marine vehicles are expected to drive the radome market of the naval platform.



The naval platform comprises commercial vessels, military vessels, and unmanned marine vehicles. In January 2021, Saab and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) signed two agreements with the Swedish navy concerning the next generation of surface ships and corvettes.



Based on region, North America is projected to lead the radome market from 2021 to 2026.

Significant investments in R&D activities for the development of advanced radome solutions by key players and increased demand for advanced radome systems are some of the factors expected to fuel the growth of the radome market in this region.The US is expected to drive the growth of the North American radome market during the forecast period, owing to easy access to various innovative technologies and significant investments being made by manufacturers in the country for the development of improved military ISR and communication & monitoring systems.



Several developments have taken place in the field of radome systems in the region.For instance, in January 2020, Telephonics Corporation (US) successfully developed and tested its MOSAIC Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) surveillance radar system which requires technologically advanced solid laminate radomes with the US Navy’s MH-60S helicopter.



The MOSAIC AESA surveillance radar is capable of performing continuous scheduled Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR) imaging tasks while simultaneously conducting surveillance, detection, and tracking operations.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the Radome market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%; Tier 2 - 40%; and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 40%; Directors - 32%; and Others - 28%

• By Region: North America - 40%; Europe - 15%; Asia Pacific – 40%; Rest of the World - 5%

Major players in the Radome market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), General Dynamics (US), Saint-Gobain (France), BAE Systems (UK), L3Harris Technologies (US), Raytheon Technologies (US).



Research Coverage

This market study covers the Radome market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on application, platform, frequency band, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Radome market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region-wise information about the applications wherein radome solutions are used.



It also aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Radome market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on radome products/ solutions offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the Radome market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Radome market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Radome market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the Radome market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402899/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________