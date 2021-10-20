Global Avastin (Bevacizumab) Biosimilars Market Research Report 2021: Detailed Review of the Pipeline and Affiliated Developer Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avastin (Bevacizumab) Biosimilars: Focus on Approved & Launched Biosimilars, Investigational & Research Use Biosimilars, Inactive/Terminated/Withdrawn Biosimilars, Industry/Non-Industry Partnerships" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Avastin (Bevacizumab) Biosimilars report features an extensive study of the current developer landscape and clinical research scenario related to all the follow-on products of the blockbuster biologic drug, Avastin, which are either available or under development.

The information in this report has been presented across two deliverables, namely an Excel sheet, featuring an interactive dashboard, and a PowerPoint presentation, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain, and key insights drawn from the available data.

Considering the opportunity associated with anticancer therapeutics, the Avastin biosimilars developer landscape is substantial, and characterized by the presence of multiple big pharma players, such as Abbott Laboratories (BevacizabT), Amgen (Mvasi) and Pfizer (ZirabevT). Considering that several enemy products are already in the market, and several others are under development, the bevacizumab biosimilars market is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth in the foreseen future.

Scope of the Report

The report features the following details:

Detailed review of the bevacizumab biosimilars pipeline and affiliated developer landscape, featuring a list of involved innovator companies and their respective therapy candidates. It includes insights based on the current status of biosimilar candidates, and important developer related details (including headquarters, and type of developer).

An analysis of the various bevacizumab biosimilar candidates that have either been approved and / or launched across developed and developing markets, worldwide. The insights presented in this section are based on a number of relevant parameters, such as current status, year of approval / launch, and geographies where the product has been approved / launched.

An assessment of the bevacizumab biosimilars that are under development, featuring details such as current phase of development and geographical locations where clinical / preclinical research is underway. In addition to the molecules that are in the pipeline, the report also features information on research grade products and inactive, terminated and withdrawn product development programs.

An analysis of the various partnerships related to bevacizumab biosimilars, based on parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, and geographical locations of partnering entities.

A detailed assessment of the various marketing and distribution agreements inked in relation to Avastin biosimilars, highlighting the key players involved

Deliverable Outlines

Excel Deliverable

The deliverable includes an interactive MS Excel dashboard, offering a wholesome perspective of the bevacizumab biosimilars pipeline and the partnership activity in this segment of the biopharmaceutical market. The dashboard is divided into seven independent sections (A-G) that include summary charts and figures (along with relevant slicers) corresponding to [A] the overall follow-on products landscape for Avastin, [B] approved and launched therapies, [C] investigational and research products, [D] inactive / terminated / withdrawn biosimilars, [E] companies that have entered into commercialization agreements with biosimilar developers, [F] partnerships inked between companies involved in the development of bevacizumab biosimilars and [G] a drop down menu driven visualization section, where importation details of individual biosimilar can be visualized.

It also features five data tables, featuring [A] a detailed summary of the unique bevacizumab biosimilars that are already approved or under development, [B] information on approved / launched product and the geographies wherein they are authorized to be marketed, [C] details of Avastin biosimilars that are in the pipeline, those that are intended for research use only and inactive / terminated / withdrawn programs, [D] identities of companies that have entered into marketing and distribution partnership with product developers in this domain, and [E] details related to the publicly reported partnership activity between stakeholders in this segment of the biosimilars market.

PowerPoint Deliverable

This deliverable features an executive summary of the contemporary bevacizumab biosimilars market, featuring details, such as number of products available / under development, their respective current statuses, information on their developers and commercialization partners and a summary of the partnership activity in this domain.

It includes key inputs about the reference product, Avastin, featuring an overview of the company (AbbVie), information on financial performance and a summary of the annual sales of this blockbuster product.

A contemporary pipeline analysis, including summary charts and figures from the Excel deliverable along with key insights drawn from the available data.

An analysis of partnerships related to bevacizumab biosimilars, based on a number of parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, and geographical locations of partnering entities.

Finally, it includes profiles of companies having approved / launched bevacizumab biosimilars. Each profile includes an overview of the company (including details such as year of establishment, headquarters, and number of employees), its recent financial performance (if available), and important inputs (including an over of the product, presentation formats, and indications for which it is approved and dosage information) related to its proprietary biosimilar products

Key Topics Covered:

Excel Deliverable

1. Dashboard

A. Overall Summary

B. Approved & Launched Biosimilars

C. Investigational & Research Use Biosimilars

D. Inactive / Terminated / Withdrawn Biosimilars

E. Commercialization Partners

F. Partnerships & Collaborations

G. Individual Biosimilar Details

2. Data Table 1: Summary

3. Data Table 2: Approved and Launched Products

4. Data Table 3: Investigational and Research Use Products

5. Data Table 4: Commercialization Partners

6. Data Table 5: Partnerships

7. Appendix I: Pivot Tables

PowerPoint Deliverable

1. Context

2. Executive Summary

3. Overview of Biosimilars4. About the Reference Product

4. Contemporary Pipeline Analysis

4.1. Approved / Launched Products

4.2. Investigational and Research Use Products

4.3. Inactive / Terminated / Withdrawn Products

4.4. Commercialization Partners

5. Analysis of Partnerships

6. Company Profiles

7. Appendices

Companies Mentioned

3SBio

Abbott Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories

Allergan

Amgen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Apobiologix (formely known as Apotex)

AryoGen Pharmed

Aurobindo Pharma

Axis Biotec Brasil

BeiGene

Beijing Eastern Biotech

Bio?Thera Solutions

Biocad

BIOCND

Biocon

Biomm

Biovision

Bioxpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Inglheim

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Celltrion

Centus Biotherapeutics

Cipla

Coherus

Coherus Biosciences

Creative Biolabs

Daichi Sankyo

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Emcure

Essex

Etana Biotechnologies

GMS Tenshi

Hetero Healthcare

Huahai Pharmaceutical

Huons

Ichor Bio

Innovent Biologics

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Ipca Laboratories

Laboratorio Elea

Lee's Pharmaceutical

Liomont

Lupin

Mabworks

mAbxience

Merck KGaA

Mylan

Oncobiologics (Now Outlook Therapeutics)

Pfizer

PharmaPraxis

PlantForm

Prestige Biopharma

Qilu Pharmaceutical

R & D Systems

Real Gene

Reliance Life Sciences

Samsung Bioepis

Shanghai Henlius biotech

Simcere

SinoCellTech

Sydlabs

TheraMabs

TL Pharmaceuticals

TOT Biopharm

Zentiva

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4n53nk