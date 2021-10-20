Animal Feed Additives Market | Latest Study Analysis with major Players like AFB International , Novozymes A/S , Novus , Lesaffre etc.

Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Animal Feed Additives Market size is expected to reach USD 48.21 billion by 2027, according to new report by Qualiket Research, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.63% from 2021-2027. The increase in consumption of meat as a source of protein across the globe is expected to fuel the animal feed additives market growth throughout the forecast period.

Global Animal Feed Additives Market Major Companies

AFB International

Novozymes A/S

Novus

du Pont De

Nemours and Company

Lesaffre

Nebraska Cultures, Inc

Lallemand inc

Cargil Incorporated

BASF SE

Elanco,Adisseo,

Alltech





Get Sample Copy @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Animal-Feed-Additives-Market/request-sample

Key players in the market engage in research and development activities to offer consumers with efficient products, which is expected to accelerate the demand for animal feed additives. Also, the key players re focusing on developing and expanding their existing product lines and global presence to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in March 2019, BASF had launched phytase Natuphos E which is an enzyme, when added to the feed, improves animal health.

Key Insights & Findings:

By Type, polyester segment dominated the Animal Feed Additives Market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, and is further expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.





Based on End Use, Veterinarians segment held the largest revenue share in 2020.





In developed countries such as in the US, more than 66 percent of veterinarians work in private/corporate clinical work on, giving veterinary consideration to a changed scope of animal types.

APAC emerged as the largest regional market for animal feed additives in 2020.





The Asia Pacific region has experienced strong rise in demand on account of strong economic growth in emerging economies, such as China, and India.





Buy this report: https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Animal-Feed-Additives-Market/payment-gateway

Qualiket Research has segmented the global animal feed additives market based on type, end-user, and region:

By Types

Anti-Oxidants

Antibiotics

Feed Enzymes

Feed Prebiotics

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Fatty Acids

Essential Oils

Others





By End User

Farms

Households

Veterinarians

Zoos

Animal Shelters





By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get your Customized Research Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Animal-Feed-Additives-Market/ask-for-customization

Have a Look at Related Report :

Global T-Cell Therapy Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Modality (Research, and Commercialized), By Therapy Type (CAR T-cell Therapy, T Cell Receptor (TCR)-based, and Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)-based), By Indication, By End User, By Region and Forecast till 2027 : https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/T-Cell-Therapy-Market

Global Gene Synthesis Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product Type (Gene Library Synthesis, and Custom Gene Synthesis), By Method (Solid Phase Synthesis, PCR based enzyme synthesis, and Chip based DNA synthesis), By End User, By Region and Forecast till 2027 : https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Gene-Synthesis-Market

Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type (Pathogen, Adjuvant Emulsion, Combination, Particulate, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intranasal, Intramuscular, Intradermal, and Others), By Application, By Region and Forecast till 2027 : https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Vaccine-Adjuvants-Market

Global Antibiotic Resistance Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Disease, By Pathogen, By Drug Class (Oxazolidinones, Lipoglycopeptides, Tetracyclines, Cephalosporins, Combination therapies, and Others), By Region and Forecast till 2027 : https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Antibiotic-Resistance-Market

About Us



QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.