The Coating Equipment market size is estimated to be USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 24.7 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%

Some of the important end-use industry are automotive & transportation, aerospace, industrial and building & construction. Similarly, the equipment used for applying the different type of coatings is broadly categorized as liquid coating equipment, powder coating equipment, and specialty coating equipment.



Specialty coating equipment accounted for the largest share in 2020

In 2020, the specialty coating equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the overall coating equipment market.The growing specialty coating market is driving the demand for coating equipment.



Oerlikon and IHI group are the leading players in the specialty coating equipment market.



Industrial end-use industry accounted for the largest share in 2020

Coating equipment are used in the application of coatings of machines, tools, and equipment used in the Industrial end-user industry.In the power generation industry, oil & gas industry, and consumer appliances industry.



Rapid industrialization and development of new manufacturing facilities are expected to increase the demand for coating equipment, globally. PVD and CVD coatings are preferred for coating metal components and moving parts.



APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the Coating Equipment market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for Coating Equipment and is projected to reach USD 8,474.9 Million by 2026. The market in the region is primarily driven by the rising demand for building and infrastructure, industrial and automotive industry.



The demand for coating equipment is mainly catered to by global players manufacturing coating equipment for various end-use industries. IHI Corporation (Japan), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland), SATA GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Graco Inc. (U.S.), ANEST IWATA Corporation (Japan), ASAHI Sunac Corporation (Japan), and WIWA Wilhelm Wagner GmbH (Germany), are the key players operating in the coating equipment market.

