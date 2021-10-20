Worldwide Cryptocurrency Industry to 2030 - Rise in Need for Transparency in the Payment System is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrency Market By Offering, Process, Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cryptocurrency is a form of digital asset based on a network that is distributed across a large number of computers. This decentralized structure allow currencies to exist outside the control of governments and central authorities. Cryptocurrencies are the secured digital representations of value or contractual rights that can be transferred, stored, and traded electronically. It works using blockchain technology that enables the existence of cryptocurrency.



Bitcoin is the name of the best-known cryptocurrency, the one for which blockchain technology was invented. A cryptocurrency is a medium of exchange, such as the U.S. dollar, but is digital and uses encryption techniques to control the creation of monetary units and to verify the transfer of funds. For instance, Tesla, Inc. an American-based company that indulges in the manufacturing of electric vehicles bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin on February 8, 2021 to accept it as payment for cars.



Increase in need for operational efficiency and transparency in financial payment systems, rise in demand for remittances in developing countries, increase in the data security, and improvements in capital optimization are the major factors that drive the growth of the global cryptocurrency market. Moreover, high implementation cost and lack of awareness of cryptocurrency among the people in developing nations hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in demand for cryptocurrency among banks, and financial institutions and untapped potential on emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.



The cryptocurrency market is segmented on the basis of offering, process, type, end user and region. By offering, it is fragmented into hardware, and software. The hardware segment is further segmented into ASIC, GPU, FPGA, and others. The ASIC is further segregated into full custom ASIC, semi-custom ASIC, and programmable ASIC. Based on process, it is bifurcated into mining and transaction. By type, it is segmented into bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), tether (USDT), binance coin (BNB), cardano (ADA), ripple (XRP), and others. By end user, it is classified into trading, retail and e-commerce, banking, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the cryptocurrency market report are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., BitFury Group Limited, BTL Group Ltd., Coincheck Inc., Intel Corporation, Ledger SAS, NVIDIA Corporation, Ripple, Xilinx Inc., and Xapo Holdings Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cryptocurrency system market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global cryptocurrency market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping global cryptocurrency market

3.3. Case studies

3.3.1. Bank of Montreal adopted blockchain distributed ledger technology for improving its transactions-making capability by using cryptocurrency

3.3.2. El Corte Ingles adopted cryptocurrency platform of Bitcor to increase productivity, lower risk costs, and accelerate growth in the payment industry

3.4. Market Capitalization

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in need for transparency in the payment system

3.5.1.2. Increase in flow of remittances from foreign countries

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Lack of awareness about cryptocurrency among people

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Untapped potential on emerging economies

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on cryptocurrency market

3.6.1. Impact on market size

3.6.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.6.3. Economic impact

3.6.4. Strategies to tackle negative impact

3.6.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKET, BY OFFERING

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hardware

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4. Cryptocurrency for hardware, by type

4.2.4.1. ASIC

4.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.1.2. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4.1.3. Cryptocurrency Market, by ASIC type

4.2.4.1.3.1. Semi-Custom ASIC

4.2.4.1.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.1.4.1. Programmable ASIC

4.2.4.1.5. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.1.5.1. Full Custom ASIC

4.2.4.1.6. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.2. GPU

4.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.3. FPGA

4.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.4. Others

4.2.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.4. Software solution, by type

4.3.4.1. Mining platform

4.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.2. Exchange

4.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.3. Coin Wallet

4.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region



CHAPTER 5: CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKET, BY PROCESS

5.1. Overview

5.2. Mining

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Transaction

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Bitcoin (BTC)

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Ethereum (ETH)

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Tether (USDT)

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Binance Coin (BNB)

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Cardano (ADA)

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

6.7. Ripple (XRP)

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis, by country

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKET, BY END USE INDUSTRY

7.1. Overview

7.2. Trading

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Retail and E-commerce

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Banking

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Competitive dashboard



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Operating business segments

10.1.5. Product portfolio

10.1.6. R&D expenditure

10.1.7. Business performance

10.2. BITFURY GROUP LIMITED

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. BITMAIN TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING COMPANY

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. COINCHECK, INC.

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.5. INTEL CORPORATION

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. R&D Expenditure

10.5.7. Business performance

10.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. LEDGER SAS

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.7. NVIDIA CORPORATION

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.7.6. Business performance

10.8. RIPPLE

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Product portfolio

10.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. XILINX

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.9.5. R&D expenditure

10.9.6. Business performance

10.10. XAPO HOLDINGS LIMITED

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Product portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1khwr