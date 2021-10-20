Global Smart Learning Markets Report 2021-2027 - Potential Growth Opportunities for System Integrators & Increasing Spending on the Education Sector

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Learning Market (2021-2027) by Component, Learning Type, End-user, and Geography, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis, Competitive Quadrant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Learning Market is estimated to be USD 27.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 72.63 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.5%.

The market for Smart Learning is expected to grow, driven by the ever-improving connectivity of communication devices in education and growing use AI/ML. While these factors present major opportunities for expansion; it's also worth noting that there are some concerns with regards to privacy issues as well as data protection policies when considering Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends among virtual schools which may prevent certain individuals from fully participating.

Smart Learning provides flexible learning solutions that replace traditional classroom teaching methods. Several educational institutes and universities are shifting their preference for smart learning concepts by adopting high-tech teaching methods. Smart Learning uses advanced methods like the virtual learning environment, virtual classrooms, smartphones, etc. It is a very effective tool for sharing knowledge.



With disruption everywhere due to Covid-19 pandemic, smart learning played a vital role. In the lockdown situation, students across the globe received their education with the help of online software and applications. Though the strong infrastructure for online learning is yet to build across the globe, smart education has made schools and universities technologically advanced. Software and applications engage students with their mentors via live streaming and online tutorials.



The increasing number of cyberattacks on educational institutes and enterprises to raise data security and privacy concerns, lack of awareness and high implementation cost are some of the restraining factors for the Smart Learning Market.

