Hexagon Purus ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2021

Hexagon Purus ASA’s third quarter results 2021 will be released on 2 November 2021, 07:00 CET.

Morten Holum (CEO) and Dilip Warrier (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live via https://hexagonpurus.kg5.no/ . The presentation will be held in English.

A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com after the presentation.

For more information:

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.



Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com


