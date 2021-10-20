The global digital X-ray market is expected to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 11.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital X-ray Market by Portability, Applications, Technology, System, End Users, Price Range, Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03607250/?utm_source=GNW

The advantages of digital X-ray systems have played a key part in their adoption; their speed and accuracy, as well as quick processing times, allow for significantly higher patient screening volumes than earlier. This has pushed companies to focus on product development and innovation. However, these systems are priced at a premium, which slows their greater adoption. Other factors such as declining reimbursements, lack of infrastructure, particularly in developing and underdeveloped countries, and potential risks associated with radiation exposure are also expected to hinder the growth of this market.



Fixed digital X-ray systems accounted for the largest share of global digital X-ray market in 2020

Based on portability, the digital X-ray market is segmented into fixed digital X-ray systems and portable digital X-ray systems.Fixed digital X-ray systems include floor-to-ceiling-mounted systems and ceiling-mounted systems, while portable digital X-ray systems include mobile X-ray systems and handheld X-ray systems.



The fixed digital X-ray systems segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The availability of effective, cost-effective solutions and their wide application in diagnostics are expected to drive the adoption of fixed digital X-ray systems among healthcare providers.



Mobile X-ray systems segment accounted for the largest market share of the portable digital X-ray systems market in 2020

Mobile X-ray systems are portable and can be used at any location.The adoption of mobile X-ray systems is on the rise as they are lightweight and offer advantages such as better image quality, lower radiation exposure, and reduced screening time.



The availability of new advanced mobile X-ray systems is also expected to drive market growth.For instance, in September 2021, GE Healthcare (US) introduced AMX Navigate, a mobile digital X-ray system.



Similarly, in August 2020, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. (US) introduced the SOLTUS 500 Mobile Digital X-ray system.



Increasing number of facilities to meet the needs of the growing population to support the purchase of digital x-ray systems



Based on end users, the digital X-ray market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and dental care centers.Hospitals are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Hospitals constantly require advanced diagnostic systems that enable the screening and diagnosis of a large number of patients in a short time period. This is a key factor driving market growth.



The APAC market, by region, to register highest growth rate in the forecast period

The digital X-ray market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The asia-pacific market is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period.



Growth in the digital X-ray market in the Asia Pacific is mainly driven by the growing geriatric population, particularly in Japan; increasing disposable incomes, allowing for greater affordability for advanced technologies; the rising prevalence of target diseases; and favorable government initiatives.Such factors help to drive the market for digital imaging systems in this region and draw foreign investments and partnerships.



On the other hand, low hospital budgets, high equipment costs, and a lack of government investments in some countries are limiting the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific to a certain extent.



The digital X-ray market is dominated by Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Canon, Inc. (Japan). Other leading market players include Carestream Health (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Hologic Inc. (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Samsung Medison (South Korea), and Konica Minolta (Japan).



