Global Restorative Dentistry Market Size worth USD 16.17 billion by 2027 at 8.6% CAGR | Qualiket Research

Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Restorative Dentistry Market size was valued at USD 16.17 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Restorative dental medicine are dental surgical devices positioned between the jaws for supporting a dental prosthetic device. These implants or frames are surgically placed below the gums into the jawbone. the assorted devices used for Restorative dental medicine are plate-form Restorative dental medicine and root-form Restorative dental medicine. These implants are product of atomic number 40 and atomic number 22. Bridges and dentures are accustomed support the planted artificial teeth and avoid slip or shift of teeth within the mouth throughout speaking and eating.

The market growth can even be attributed to the increasing prevalence of oral health diseases, rising target aesthetics, and rising dental commercial enterprise within the rising markets. what is more, the event of advanced technological solutions can boost the expansion of the market. As per the UN agency, in 2020, there are quite forty-two,48,389 COVID-19 reportable cases and a couple of,94,046 deaths globally. This has negatively impacted the market growth because of internment.

The demand of dental medicine, increase within the prevalence of tooth loss, growing range of dental practices and evolving technology could be a major issue driving the marketplace for restorative odontology throughout the forecast amount 2020-2025. Moreover, restorative odontology procedure will provides a higher dental structure, be a protracted last answer, facilitate defend natural teeth, stop tooth movement and may improve overall health and look of the teeth. moreover, increasing range of hospitals and dentals clinics across the planet is additionally conducive to its market growth.

List of Key Players of Restorative Dentistry Market

3M Company

Coltene Holding AG.

Dentsply Sirona Inc

GC Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products, Inc

Institut Straumann AG

Key Insights & Findings:

By product, Restorative Materials segment accounted for the largest share of global restorative dentistry market,

Owing to the growing number of tooth repair procedures, high cost of restorative materials, increasing adoption of customized prosthetics, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Restorative equipment act as attributor to the market growth.

Based on end user, Hospitals and Clinics is accounted for the major share in the market and is expected to register highest CAGR in the market.

Furthermore, Dental Laboratories plays minor part for the market growth.

Europe led the market with a share of over 35.0% in 2020 owing to the growing awareness related to oral health and rapidly growing target population

Asia Pacific is expected to witness at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Qualiket Research has segmented the global restorative dentistry market based on Product segment and End User segment, and region

Product Segment

Restorative Materials

Restorative Equipment





End user Segment

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories





By region

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

