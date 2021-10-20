New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe ISOBUS Component Market - A Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176751/?utm_source=GNW
Market Segmentation
Europe ISOBUS Component Market by Product
The component electronic control unit (ECU) witnessed high demand as compared to other components as all key applications of ISOBUS in the agricultural industry (such as harvesters and tractors) use ISOBUS-enabled ECUs for their functioning.
Europe ISOBUS Component Market by Application
The Europe ISOBUS component market by application category is dominated by tractor segment. This dominance is due to the huge market of tractors in the France and Germany.
Europe ISOBUS Component Market by Country
France generated the highest revenue of $44.90 million in 2020, attributed to the presence of leading ISOBUS-enabled agricultural implement manufacturers along with continuous government initiatives in the country to promote the deployment of ISOBUS equipment in the field. The country is expected to witness moderate growth of CAGR 7.98% during the forecast period.
Countries Covered
• Europe
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• Spain
• Rest-of-Europe
The Europe ISOBUS component market is expected to reach $209.29 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period 2021- 2026
High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the need to resolve the inter-implement incompatibility issues existing between equipment manufactured by different companies. ISOBUS also allows for the inclusion of a virtual terminal (VT), which further allows the operator to control multiple implements simultaneously, manufactured by different companies.
