Asia-Pacific Managed SD-WAN Services Market Benchmark Report 2021: Market Imperatives and the Competitive Environment that Vendors Operate in

The publisher independently plotted the top 8 companies (AT&T, NTT, Tata Communications, Singtel, Vodafone, Orange Business Services, Telstra, and PCCW Global) in this report. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations for each provider to spur growth.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) managed software defined-wide area network (SD-WAN) services market is in the early growth phase of the product life cycle, but in the last few years connectivity and broadband speeds have seen major improvement across the region.

In turn, businesses are increasingly moving towards hybrid clouds and want to deploy SD-WAN. This research service presents a market overview and the competitive positioning of key service providers offering managed SD-WAN solutions, as mapped on the Frost RadarT. Further, the analysis includes market forecasts for the next 5 years (2020-2025).

Multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and Ethernet WAN services are deeply embedded in business WAN networks, and SD-WAN is challenging the status quo of these technologies. APAC is increasingly moving towards 5G with varying degrees of adoption among different countries.

With Internet of Things (IoT) becoming key in most industries, the need for faster data processing is driving demand for edge computing. SD-WAN facilitates automated, optimized, and secure connectivity over 5G between endpoints (users or things) and edge compute nodes. Cost-effective branch site connectivity, improved application performance, fast deployment times, centralized network management, and optimized cloud connectivity are some of the drivers of managed SD-WAN adoption.

With the widespread emergence of COVID-19 in APAC, network managers need to focus on optimizing networks as businesses adapt to the economic impact of the pandemic. This might increase the attractiveness of broadband and wireless services with SD-WAN.

