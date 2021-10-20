Global Microbial Products in Home & Personal Care Market 2021: Key Players are L'Oreal, Johnson and Johnson, Unilever and BioMerieux

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microbial Products in Home & Personal Care Market Outlook to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Microbial Products in Home & Personal Care market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The market for global microbial products is being driven by increasing demand from personal care industries for products like bio-surfactant, vitamins, antioxidants, pigments, enzymes, and peptides.

Moreover, Microbial products are ecofriendly in nature as they have reduced environmental impact. The environmental friendliness of microbial products has given them an advantage over chemically based conventional products in the market resulting in a big opportunity. Microbes-based products are nature's cleaners as they have more natural byproducts, which consist mainly of oxygen & carbon dioxide.



Cosmetology is one of the developing branches of science that has a direct impact on society.

The cosmetic sector is investing hugely in finding novel biological alternatives to enhance the product attributes and substitution of chemical compounds in the personal care industry. The global beauty products industry is expected to be more than USD 800 billion industry by the end of the forecast period in which haircare and skincare are the largest shareholders.

The beauty and personal care market is booming globally, especially in Asian countries, with innovations in the sector and the superior quality of products. Appearance and beauty have become an essential part of the culture, and the consciousness to be aesthetically pleasing is increasing the usage of personal care products, which in turn has increased the consumption of naturally originated products. For instance, the Indian beauty and personal care industry is expected to double from 2017 to 2023, aided by growth in disposable income, demand for enhanced products, and increasing awareness for self-care products. Personal care products like bath & shower, hair care, and oral care have higher penetration and acquire approximately half of the total market share.



The personal care industry is driven by new research and the latest innovations in textures, ingredients, and product experience.

Moreover, evolving consumerism has played a significant role in the shaping of the market. There have been drastic changes in the buying patterns and frequencies of the consumers. Millennial consumers prefer buying daily personal care products online due to product standardization and availability of offers and discounts on various portals. In recent years there has been a significant change in the mindsets due to globalization and advancements in technology and also the sharp increase in the level of literacy in the rural as well as urban cities worldwide. Change in the economic scenario has given a tremendous scope for awareness of beauty and skincare.



Chemical contaminants in personal care products often go unnoticed, discarded in the trash, or washed down sinks. However, these chemicals create harmful impacts on the environment. Currently, there is an ongoing research in the microbial products sector on green cosmetics and home and personal care products, which decreases chemicals from the environment to a large extent. The researchers have been assessing whether probiotics could be used to treat certain skin conditions, and the skincare industry is investing probiotics in enhancing the function and beauty of the skin. For instance, as public interest in sustainability continues to climb, many cosmetic manufacturers are seeking more natural and environmentally-friendly emulsifiers and ingredients for their products. Potential applications of probiotics are being considered in personal care products, such as lotions, creams, and toothpaste.



The global Microbial Products in Home & Personal Care market is segmented on the basis of Type. The type segment is further segmented as Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Protozoa, Algae, and Archaea, and Others. In recent years, probiotics have attained popularity among consumers worldwide as a natural approach to sustainable personal & home care. Many biological molecules such as bacteria have directly or indirectly found a key role in the production of various compounds, like esters, aroma compounds, and active agents that are widely used in home and personal care products. Of several microbes used in home & personal care products, bacteria secrets copious biologically active compounds that have signi?cant commercial values such as oligosaccharides, exopolysaccharides (EPS), biosurfactants, enzymes, peptides, and vitamins, among others.



Cyclodextrin is a prominent oligosaccharide and is majorly used to reduce the volatility of esters in perfumes and room freshener gels. Furthermore, the abundant use of cyclodextrin in detergents for steady and sustained release of aroma and long-lasting effect is boosting the market growth. Surfactants have a huge demand worldwide and have an estimated market of more than USD 32 billion in 2019 and are predicted to grow to USD 40 billion by 2021. For future sustainability, the latest trend in the market is biosurfactants. Biosurfactants have led to multiple research programs with an aim to bring it into mainstream culture. Biosurfactants are widely used in the production of various cosmetic product and personal care products such as lipsticks, eyeshades, soap, sprays, powders, nail care, body massage oils, and accessories. An increase in awareness and infrastructure in Asian countries is making them a rising consumer of biosurfactants and thus boosting the market for microbial products.



Based on geography, the global Microbial Products in Home Personal Care Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the dominant market shareholder in the period of forecast due to technological advancement and growing investment in the research and development in the sector.

In the United States, the personal care industry is attaining new heights with every passing year.

On average, women in the country uses 12 personal care products every day, whereas men use six products. Consumer spending has shifted mainly towards skincare with more and more independent brands with faster supply chains and a greater resonance with younger consumers. Cosmetics constitute a significant component of the personal care industry in the country, and notable players are facing issues in complying with the definition of probiotics as viable organisms in microbial products. The Covid-19 outbreak has generated massive awareness regarding personal hygiene in the region.

Moreover, favorable government initiatives and policies are increasing the market for ecologically safer home and personal care products in the United States. For instance, Safer Choice is one such voluntary program formerly known as the Design for the Environment program by which the United States Environmental Protection Agency enters into partnerships with companies that make products having "a more positive human health and environmental profile" than other products with the same use.



In the year 2019, the market for microbial products is highly fragmented. The key players holding significant market share are L'Oreal SA, Johnson & Johnson, and Unilever, BioMerieux SA, among others.



In May 2020, Codex Beauty announced that its skincare line Bia had achieved "microbiome-friendly certification," according to MyMicrobiome Standard 18.10.



The Global Microbial Products in Home & Personal Care Market report provides deep insight into the current and future state of the Microbial Products in Home & Personal Care Market across various regions. Also, the study comprehensively analyzes the Microbial Products in Home & Personal Care Market by segments based on Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Protozoa, Algae, and Archaea, and Others), and by Geography (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle-East and Africa). The report examines the market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trends, market developments, market opportunities, market size, market analysis, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope and Methodology

3. Market Analysis

4. Industry Analysis

5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Key Company Profiles

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

