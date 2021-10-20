Global Auxiliary Power Unit Market Report 2021-2030 with 2020 as the Base year

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Auxiliary Power Unit Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global auxiliary power unit market is headed toward delivering solutions that will help aircraft become more fuel-efficient and involve a lower total cost of ownership.
This analysis of the market provides a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The total market was worth $2.04 billion in 2020 and, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, should see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during that time frame.
The study covers the auxiliary power units used on commercial aircraft. The market segments are line-fit, retrofit, and aftermarket. Linefit accounts for 12.1% of the market share and is driven by the delivery of new aircraft to airlines. Demand for retrofit and aftermarket comes from airlines' need to maintain their existing aircraft.
Honeywell and Pratt & Whitney are the 2 leading companies that form a market duopoly. Boeing partnered with Safran in an attempt to enter the auxiliary power unit space by creating a new joint venture named Initium, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted their business due to weak demand for new aircraft.
The pandemic has drastically reduced passenger traffic and decreased aircraft utilization; however, regulatory mandates will drive the retrofit market. The demand for new aircraft, which led to peak production levels in 2018 (pre-COVID-19), came from emerging economies, particularly from China.
Although it could take until 2024 to return to pre-pandemic levels, China and other Asian countries will remain the largest consumers of new aircraft. The United States and Europe are restructuring their aircraft fleets by replacing older aircraft with more efficient ones. This will help airlines control OPEX and maintenance costs.
Leading market suppliers are focused on innovating and utilizing new technologies such as additive manufacturing. They are also working to introduce the all-electric auxiliary power unit, which will help them reduce their carbon footprint.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the size and state of the global auxiliary power unit market? What impact has COVID-19 had on the market?
- What are the market drivers and restraints?
- How will the latest technology trends impact the auxiliary power unit market?
- Who are the key vendors in the market and how well are they positioned on the competitive landscape?
- What are the major growth opportunity areas for auxiliary power unit suppliers?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Auxiliary Power Unit Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Auxiliary Power Unit
- Auxiliary Power Unit Market Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Auxiliary Power Unit Market Segmentation
- Auxiliary Power Unit Segmentation by Region
- COVID-19 Impact
- Research Methodology
- Global Auxiliary Power Unit Market Value Chain
- Key Growth Metrics for Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Key Vendors in Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Growth Drivers for Auxiliary Power Unit
- Growth Driver Analysis for Auxiliary Power Unit
- Growth Restraints for Auxiliary Power Unit
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Aviation Satcom
3. Boeing-Safran Joint Venture - Initium
- Initium
- Additive Manufacturing
- Additive Manufacturing for Auxiliary Power Unit Market - Patent Landscape 2010-2020, Global
- Forecast Assumptions - Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Revenue Forecast - Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Competitive Environment - Auxiliary Power Unit
- Revenue Share - Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC
4. Key Growth Metrics for APAC
- Revenue Forecast - APAC
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Auxiliary Power Unit Market for APAC
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for APAC
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - the Middle East and Africa
9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: All-electric Auxiliary Power Units to Reduce Noise and Save on Fuel
- Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships with Specialized Technology Companies to Make Auxiliary Power Units More Fuel Efficient
- Growth Opportunity 3: Close Relationships Give Independent MROs a Chance for More Contracts
10. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Boeing
- Honeywell
- Initium
- Pratt & Whitney
- Safran
