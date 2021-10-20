Bakery Processing Equipment Market worth USD 10 BN by 2027, Expects 7% CAGR - GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The bakery processing equipment market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 10 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . Increasing consumption of processed food products and baked goods in various countries across the globe is driving the industry statistics. The market growth is also attributed to shifting consumer lifestyles and inclination toward premium bakery products.

Bakery processing equipment manufacturers witnessed a severe impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The industry growth was hampered by lockdown restrictions and the temporary closure of cafes and restaurants as per government guidelines. Manufacturers are also facing huge supply chain disruptions and a shortage of raw materials due to reduced imports from China. The bakery processing industry is anticipated to witness steady market growth in the post-pandemic era.

The tortilla application segment is witnessing high growth across the Latin America region. The Latin American economies, majorly Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, widely accept tortillas in their daily meals. This product is used in the making of several Mexican cuisines such as burritos, tacos, and enchiladas. Increasing acceptance of tortillas in Latin American economies will support the adoption of bakery processing equipment.

The Asia Pacific bakery processing equipment market growth is attributed to rapid industrialization, growing demand for processed food, and increasing technological advancements. Moreover, the adoption of automated bakery equipment is growing due to their several benefits, such as minimal human intervention required and reduced labor cost, creating ample opportunities for bakery processing equipment manufacturers. For instance, in January 2021, Embraco launched the NEX compressor platform in the APAC market. It is a fourth-generation solution after NE, NEK, and NEU for food retail and food services.

Market players are adopting acquisition strategies to increase their share. For instance, in June 2021, JBT Corporation acquired Prevenio, a provider of food safety solutions. It delivers highly effective pathogen protection with its proprietary antimicrobial delivery system, considerably improving food safety and integrity while also making the workplace safer for customers & employees.

Some major findings in the bakery processing equipment market report include:

Increasing demand for technologically advanced & automated bakery processing equipment in the commercial and industrial food service sectors.





The demand for hygienic food processing machines is increasing due to the implementation of stringent government regulations on food quality & safety. These machines are manufactured with stainless steel and other non-corrosive materials, thus increasing food safety & quality.





The mixers segment will experience profitable growth in the coming years due to the rising adoption of automation technology in bakery processing. The integration of automation technology will help bakers to achieve high flexibility in different operations and reduce labor costs.





Bakery processing equipment market players are adopting various strategies, such as new product launches and strategic mergers & acquisitions, to strengthen their presence in the global market. The integration of connected technologies, such as IoT and AI, in bakery processing equipment is also witnessing an upward trend.





Prominent players in the bakery processing industry include Ali Group Srl, The Middleby Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Socio Unico, Heat and Control, Inc., Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd., Markel Ventures, Inc., and John Bean Technologies Corporation.





Partial chapters from the report table of contents:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Bakery processing equipment industry 360° synopsis, 2017 – 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Type trends

2.1.4 Application trends

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on bakery processing equipment industry landscape

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional impact

3.2.2.1 North America

3.2.2.2 Europe

3.2.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.2.2.4 Latin America

3.2.2.5 MEA

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.3.1 Research & development

3.2.3.2 Manufacturing

3.2.3.3 Marketing

3.2.3.4 Supply

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.2.4.1 Strategy

3.2.4.2 Distribution network

3.2.4.3 Business growth

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Component suppliers

3.3.2 Technology providers

3.3.3 Manufacturers

3.3.4 End use landscape

3.3.5 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.6 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 North America

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.4 Latin America

3.5.5 MEA

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Growing consumption of bakery products across the globe

3.6.1.2 Rapidly growing bakery industry in America

3.6.1.3 Rising energy efficiency initiatives in the European Union

3.6.1.4 Growth in the health-conscious population and the demand for new bakery products in Europe and Asia Pacific

3.6.1.5 Incorporation of automation & robotics technologies into the bakery processing equipment

3.6.1.6 Increasing presence of global food providers in the UAE and South Africa

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 High energy consumption

3.6.2.2 Limited awareness about automated machines

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.8.1 Supplier power

3.8.2 Buyer power

3.8.3 Threat of new entrants

3.8.4 Threat of substitutes

3.8.5 Internal rivalry

3.9 PESTEL analysis

