Global animal feed enzymes market size to surpass USD 2 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global animal feed enzymes market size was worth USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at the rate of 8.1 % during 2021-2027, subsequently amassing a valuation of USD 2.24 billion by the end of the analysis timeline.

According to the report, the marketplace is fragmented on the basis of product type, livestock, form, and geography. All the sub-markets are individually assessed for a detailed view of the size and scope of this domain. Taking the analysis further, a top-to-bottom analysis of the competitive hierarchy, with major focus on various strategies formulated by each player to expand their reach in the industry, is included in the document.

Escalating demand for dairy products like cream, cheese, and butter, along with increasing consumption of poultry meats and eggs, backed by growth in disposable income, rapid urbanization and population expansion, are boosting the industry progression.

As per the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, poultry meats and eggs are among the most highly consumed animal-sourced food globally, across various geographies, cultures, and religions. This implies that animal feed ingredients will continue to witness a sustained demand among livestock producers in the upcoming years.

On the contrary, side-effects associated with artificial enzymes might hamper the remuneration scope of global animal feed industry in the ensuing years.

For the unversed, enzymes are natural proteins secreted by animals during digestion process to accelerate the rate of specific chemical reactions. These enzymes aid the breakdown of elements like fiber and phytate which might hamper meat or egg output. They also lower digestive problems and improve feed efficiency in animals.

Exogenous enzymes, also called as commercial enzymes, are used in animal feed to enhance nutritional accessibility. They also improve meat and egg production efficiency and increases the profitability of livestock farmers.

Market segmentation overview:

By product type, global animal feed enzymes market is bifurcated into carbohydrase, proteases, phytase, non-starch polysaccharide, and others. Based on livestock, the industry is bifurcated into swine, aquaculture, poultry, ruminant, and others. Moving on, the segmentation of the marketplace, based on form, includes liquid and dry.

Regional landscape review:

North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe are considered to understand the geographical landscape of the market. Among these, Europe presently holds a major market share owing to the presence of significant end-user industries and presence of a well-established distribution network.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is expected to expand notably during 2021-2027, attributable to increasing awareness about livestock diseases in the region.

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market, by Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Phytase

Carbohydrase

Proteases

Non-Starch Polysaccharide

Others

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market, by Livestock (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Ruminant

Others

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market, by Form (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Liquid

Dry

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market, Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of The World

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Animal Feed Enzymes Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Animal Feed Enzymes Market, by Product Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Animal Feed Enzymes Market, by Livestock, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Animal Feed Enzymes Market, by Form, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Dynamics

3.1. Animal Feed Enzymes Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand of poultry foods

3.1.1.2. Increasing demand of dairy products

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Side-effects of feed enzymes

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Industrialization of animal fodder industry

Chapter 4. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Product Type , Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Animal Feed Enzymes Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Phytase

5.4.2. Carbohydrase

5.4.3. Proteases

5.4.4. Non-Starch Polysaccharide

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market, by Livestock

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Livestock, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Livestock 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Animal Feed Enzymes Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Poultry

6.4.2. Swine

6.4.3. Aquaculture

6.4.4. Ruminant

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market, by Form

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Form, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Animal Feed Enzymes Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Liquid

7.4.2. Dry

Chapter 8. Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market, Regional Analysis

