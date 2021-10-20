Hardy Diagnostics Releases HardyCHROM™ Candida + auris

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardy Diagnostics is pleased to announce its release of HardyCHROM™ Candida + auris, a chromogenic media recommended for the selective isolation and differential identification of Candida species. This medium allows for the identification of C. albicans, C. tropicalis, C. krusei, and the presumptive identification of C. glabrata. Colonies of C. auris will appear white with a characteristic teal to teal-green "bullseye" center. Additionally, C. auris is also differentiated from other Candida species by a unique fluorogenic reaction under UV light.

C. auris is an emerging pathogen that represents a serious multi-drug resistant (MDR) global threat. C. auris may persistently colonize the skin and hospital environment, making its transmission within and between healthcare settings more difficult to control.(1) C. auris results in a wide range of mortality rates depending on the patient's overall condition, underlying disease, geographic region, access to medical care, and age.(1)

HardyCHROM™ Candida + auris can be used in conjunctions with Rapid Trehalose Broth or GlabrataQuick to aid in the identification of C. glabrata.

Find more information on HardyCHROM™ Candida + auris here.

Media questions can be directed to Megan Roesner at roesnerm@hardydiagnostics.com

Rossato, L. and A.L. Colombo. 2018. Candida auris: What Have We Learned About its Mechanisms of Pathogenicity? Frontiers in Micro.

