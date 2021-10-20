Global Fleet Management Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AT&T, Azuga and Trimble Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fleet Management Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the fleet management market and it is poised to grow by $42.35 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 18.78% during the forecast period. The report on the fleet management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for operational efficiency and the growing demand for utility vehicles.
The fleet management market analysis includes the offering segment and geographic landscape.
The fleet management market is segmented as below:
By Offering
- Subscription
- Hardware and others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the growing incorporation of electronic vehicles in company fleet as one of the prime reasons driving the fleet management market growth during the next few years.
The report on fleet management market covers the following areas:
- Fleet management market sizing
- Fleet management market forecast
- Fleet management market industry analysis
The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fleet management market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Azuga Inc., Donlen Corp., MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., NexTraq LLC, Omnitracs LLC, Samsara Inc., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the fleet management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Offering
- Market segments
- Comparison by Offering
- Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hardware and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Offering
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AT and T Inc.
- Azuga Inc.
- Donlen Corp.
- MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd.
- NexTraq LLC
- Omnitracs LLC
- Samsara Inc.
- TomTom International BV
- Trimble Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
10. Appendix
