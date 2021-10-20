Global Fleet Management Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AT&T, Azuga and Trimble Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fleet Management Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the fleet management market and it is poised to grow by $42.35 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 18.78% during the forecast period. The report on the fleet management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for operational efficiency and the growing demand for utility vehicles.



The fleet management market analysis includes the offering segment and geographic landscape.



The fleet management market is segmented as below:

By Offering

Subscription

Hardware and others

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing incorporation of electronic vehicles in company fleet as one of the prime reasons driving the fleet management market growth during the next few years.



The report on fleet management market covers the following areas:

Fleet management market sizing

Fleet management market forecast

Fleet management market industry analysis

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fleet management market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Azuga Inc., Donlen Corp., MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., NexTraq LLC, Omnitracs LLC, Samsara Inc., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the fleet management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Offering

Market segments

Comparison by Offering

Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardware and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Offering

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AT and T Inc.

Azuga Inc.

Donlen Corp.

MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd.

NexTraq LLC

Omnitracs LLC

Samsara Inc.

TomTom International BV

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/clv14j