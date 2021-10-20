SpringWorks Therapeutics to Collaborate with Ab Magnitude on Target Identification and Discovery of Next-Generation Targeted Oncology Therapeutics

– SpringWorks to Utilize Pioneering Computational Modeling Approaches Developed by Yibing Shan, Ph.D., Previously Founding Member of DE Shaw Research and Leading Computational Structural Biologist –

– Collaboration Designed to Expand SpringWorks’ Drug Discovery Capabilities and to Support Buildout of Early-Stage Pipeline -

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Ab Magnitude Ventures Group, LLC and Ab Magnitude Fund, LP (collectively, “Ab Magnitude”) for the development of next-generation targeted oncology therapeutics. Ab Magnitude is led by Yibing Shan, Ph.D., a leading structural computational biologist who was a founding member of D.E. Shaw Research, a pioneering computational biochemistry research company. Dr. Shan’s simulations of protein structural dynamics have previously yielded important insights on the activity of key oncogenic proteins and the identification of novel binding sites suitable for small molecule therapies. SpringWorks and Ab Magnitude will collaborate on target discovery and initial hit finding to advance next generation oncology therapeutics. In addition, the parties will also collaborate on a portfolio of novel EGFR inhibitors recently in-licensed by SpringWorks from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute with Ab Magnitude supporting optimization and characterization of the portfolio using its computational platform.

“We believe that Dr. Shan’s track record of identifying novel druggable targets for the design of new cancer therapies is unparalleled and represents a natural complement to our strategy of developing differentiated targeted therapies on behalf of cancer patients,” said Badreddin Edris, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of SpringWorks. “We look forward to collaborating with Ab Magnitude and we believe that by incorporating these cutting-edge computational approaches into our early-stage drug discovery and development capabilities, we will be well positioned to continue expanding our emerging preclinical pipeline and advancing promising candidates into the clinic.”

“I am excited to collaborate with SpringWorks on discovering novel oncology therapeutics using computational molecular and structural modeling approaches and to further optimizing the portfolio of novel EGFR inhibitors that SpringWorks recently in-licensed,” said Dr. Shan. “This collaboration has the potential to expedite discovery of novel oncology therapeutics and advancement of promising therapeutic candidates by integrating Ab Magnitude’s computational modeling and target identification expertise with a vertically-integrated biopharmaceutical partner that has the capital resources and expertise to optimize promising candidates to development candidate stage and into clinical studies.”

Under the terms of this agreement, Ab Magnitude is eligible for low single-digit percentage royalties on future net sales of products or other realizations of value arising from the collaboration.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for patients living with severe rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated targeted oncology portfolio of small molecule product candidates and is advancing 15 development programs, including two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with innovators in industry and academia to expand its portfolio and create more solutions for patients with cancer. For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SpringWorks Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to our business, operations, and financial conditions, including but not limited to current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our development plans, our preclinical and clinical results, and other future conditions. Words such as, but not limited to, “look forward to,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “would,” “should” and “could,” and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks relating to: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities, including the initiation and completion of SpringWorks’ clinical trials, (ii) the fact that interim data from a clinical study may not be predictive of the final results of such study or the results of other ongoing or future studies, (iii) the success and timing of our collaboration partners’ ongoing and planned clinical trials, (iv) our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any of our product candidates, (v) our plans to research, discover and develop additional product candidates, (vi) our ability to enter into collaborations for the development of new product candidates, (vii) our ability to establish manufacturing capabilities, and our and our collaboration partners’ abilities to manufacture our product candidates and scale production, (viii) our ability to meet any specific milestones set forth herein, and (ix) uncertainties and assumptions regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SpringWorks’ business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For further information regarding the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause differences between SpringWorks’ expectations and actual results, you should review the “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of SpringWorks’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in SpringWorks’ subsequent filings.