ILIAD - BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: POST STAB Notice

20/10/21

ILIAD HOLDING SAS

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

IF STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 13/10/21 and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement[s] dated 20/10/21 BNP Paribas] (contact: Stanford Hartman telephone: 0207 595 8222 hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: ILIAD HOLDING SAS Guarantor(s) (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount:



EUR 1.1BN

EUR 750M

Description: EUR 1.1BN 5.125% DUE 15/10/26

EUR 750M 5.625% DUE 15/10/28

Offer price: 100

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s):

BNP PARIBAS, CACIB, JPM, SG BOFA, CIC, CS, HELABA, NATIXIS, RBI, SMBC, UCI

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 13/10/21 Stabilisation last occurred: 18/10/21 Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 OTC

EUR 1.1BN NOTES DUE 5.125% 15/10/26



Date Lowest Price Highest Price 14/10/21 102.25 102.875 15/10/21 103.00 103.275

EUR 750M NOTES 5.625% DUE 15/10/28



DATE LOWEST PRICE HIGHEST PRICE 14/10/21 102.375 103.35 15/10/21 103.50 103.875 18/10/21 102.75 103.40

