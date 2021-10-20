Solar Alliance unveils commercial Powershed design at GIE+EXPO 2021

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce the launch of the commercial version of Powershed, an innovative solar powered charging station for robotic lawnmowers, at the GIE+EXPO 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.



The commercial version of Powershed has seen an increase of 33% in power generation per unit since the first prototype was conceived and Solar Alliance is now selling Powershed to retail and commercial customers.

“The commercialization process for Powershed has resulted in an efficient, elegant technology that expands, simplifies and improves the operation and use of robotic lawn mowers,” said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “The Powershed technology is unique and delivers renewable energy benefits to a fast-growing industry. This is no longer a prototype, and we are now rolling out our sales and marketing strategies to meet the growing demand for this product. GIE+EXPO 2021 is the perfect venue to showcase Powershed and the benefits it can add to a robotic lawnmower system,” concluded Clark.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1394466-f7ef-4957-807b-e3f9228b5d9c

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the robotic lawn mower market size was valued at US $1.3 billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach US $3.5 billion by 2026. The robotic lawn mower market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Powershed is a solar powered charging station that simplifies and improves the operation and use of robotic lawn mowers. Powershed makes robotic mowers ideal for university campuses, corporate campuses, public parks, and athletic fields by expanding the number of potential sites and simplifying install and operations. It is designed to meet demand through a scalable production model and will initially be offered through commercial distribution partners and direct sales. The possibility of sub-licensing the product to robotic lawnmower manufacturers exists and will be pursued as demand increases.

Solar Alliance developed the Powershed design in cooperation with a researcher from the University of Tennessee and a full application has been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and Illinois and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

