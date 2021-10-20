Global Heavy Manufacturing Enterprise Expands its Deployment of ProntoForms in the South East Asia Region

OTTAWA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today that an existing global heavy manufacturing enterprise customer has expanded its South East Asia (“SEA”) deployment of ProntoForms and continues to experience significant ROI.

The global heavy manufacturing organization—with over 50,000 employees, billions of dollars in revenue, and over 3500 total ProntoForms users—utilizes ProntoForms to service large assets across multiple countries. The success of its previous expansion into the SEA region directly correlated with this further expansion into Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Expanding and Growing Across the Ocean

ProntoForms was deployed into these three new countries to help standardize procedures and encourage collaboration across countries when installing assets, creating timesheets, and ensuring health and safety. Key features that have helped to drive these expansions include:

Customer satisfaction forms to engage their sub-contractors

Easy-to-build and use workflows

Connecting with solutions like Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce

Works offline

Report generation capabilities



Using ProntoForms, the organization has increased efficiency, improved communication between the office and the field, and removed paper from their processes. Additionally, the organization internally trains new teams, saving time, money, and empowering their own citizen developers to become organization-wide leaders. The global heavy manufacturing organization plans to further expand in the SEA region.

“This enterprise expansion points to the applicability of ProntoForms’ platform across global organizations and highlights our land and expand strategy in organizations that deploy our solution. Upon implementation of our platform, organizations are quick to recognize the ease of implementation in other geographies. The impact is service standardization while empowering local units,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms.

Mr. Pombo continued, “It’s good to see how ProntoForms continues to empower field teams across the globe, and we look forward to further potential expansions.”

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the potential for expansion or other use cases with this or other customers, statements about ProntoForms' future growth or value and statements about expected increase in adoption and usage of ProntoForms products are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The customer referred to is under no obligation to expand or continue its use of ProntoForms products, ProntoForms may not grow as anticipated or at all, product adoption and usage may not increase as expected or could decrease, and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. ProntoForms assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws. Please see "Risk Factors Affecting Future Results" in ProntoForms' most recent management discussion and analysis found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from expected results.

