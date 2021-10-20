Cyber Acoustics Celebrates 25 Years of Audio Innovation

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, is celebrating 25 years of audio innovation and market adaptation. Founded in 1996, the Cyber Acoustics mission has always been to build affordable products that exceed customers expectations, a promise they still deliver on today.



Originally a retail company focused on speakers and headphones, now Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of computer peripherals that caters to schools and businesses of all sizes. The key to Cyber Acoustics staying power is evolving with the market and the needs of customers, while taking a different approach than others in the space.

Cyber Acoustics meets the evolving needs of the customers

Not only has Cyber Acoustics adapted with the market, pivoting its successful retail business to online, the company also understands the evolving needs of customers, recently launching a line of professional-use products called CA Essentials . Designed to meet the demands of today’s modern office environment, the CA Essentials line offers solutions comparable to products from Jabra, Logitech, and Poly, at a fraction of the price.

“This is a highly competitive industry, and to be turning 25 proves our belief that quality doesn’t have to mean expensive resonates with customers,” Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “By leveraging our industry relationships we have been able to take a different approach than our competitors, and it’s these relationships, coupled with our keen understanding of technology and the needs of our customers, that has enabled us to continuously adapt to a rapidly changing market. Being nimble has been key to our long-term success.”

A commitment to sustainability

Committed to evolving to meet customers' technology needs, Cyber Acoustics is also deeply committed to doing its part to help the planet through a sustainability program that reduces its own global footprint while also helping others reduce theirs. Through the industry’s first large-scale headset and headphone recycling program, Cyber Acoustics will take wired headsets and headphones from any brand and reprocess them responsibly, keeping plastics and metals from ending up in landfills.

Cyber Acoustics has also moved its packaging to be more compact and efficient, utilizing 100% recyclable materials, and no single-use plastics. In addition the company de-emphasizes flashy packaging designed to market to in-store buyers, eliminating synthetic dyes that are bad for the environment, and reducing packaging costs, savings that are passed on to its customers.

A focus on the future

“It’s great to look back at how far we have come in 25 years, but the focus is on the future,” continued Erickson. “We are committed to providing products to schools that improve education for our future generations, that help companies create productive work environments, be it at home or in an office, while doing it all in a sustainable way that allows us to coexist with nature so that we can celebrate another 25 years.”

