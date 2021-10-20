Data Risk, Compliance, Privacy and Investigations Experts Join FTI Consulting’s Technology Segment

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s Technology segment has appointed Al Park as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Park, along with new Managing Directors Angela Eavy, Collin Miller, Lane Spears and Lily Wen, will bolster the segment’s core capabilities across data risk, compliance, privacy, information governance and legal operations.



Mr. Park brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm, having supported clients in financial services, energy, life sciences and technology. He will support continued growth and solutions development within FTI Technology, building new capabilities that help multinational clients mitigate risk and strengthen their compliance position. Mr. Park rejoins the firm following 11 years in senior global roles at Control Risks and Navigant.

“With the way the business landscape has changed, with organizations operating in numerous countries and among highly dispersed remote teams, it’s become very difficult to monitor for, maintain and enforce compliance,” Mr. Park said. “All too often, organizations find out their controls aren’t working, or that they didn’t have the right expertise in place, only after a problem has already surfaced. Across all our segments, FTI Consulting is the preeminent global provider of the domain expertise needed to get ahead of these issues and proactively tackle a complicated array of risks through people, process and technology improvements. I returned to FTI Consulting for the opportunity to contribute alongside the top experts in our industry and look forward to partnering across our teams to help solve our clients’ toughest problems.”

Ms. Eavy is a member of the E-Discovery Consulting & Services practice. She has extensive experience handling complex electronic records and discovery issues with a focus on workflow development and efficiency implementation. She brings more than 15 years of experience, including roles with a Big Four consulting firm and top AmLaw 100 law firm. Ms. Eavy is a licensed attorney and a Certified Information Privacy Manager. She specializes in the coordination and management of large scale, multi-national discovery services in support of investigations, litigation and regulatory response where she also advises clients on data privacy restrictions. In addition, Ms. Eavy supports legal departments with their operational challenges including strategic transformation, spend reduction and risk management.

Mr. Miller is an experienced solutions architect, project manager and e-discovery and investigations leader, with specialized expertise in managing large data sets containing emerging information sources. For more than 10 years, he has worked with clients to create custom, cost-effective and timely technology and analytics solutions to support large-scale collection, analysis and review for complex litigation and investigations. Over the past six years, he has focused on utilizing existing e-discovery technology to develop holistic compliance auditing, monitoring and investigation response solutions, and will continue this focus in his role within FTI Technology’s emerging data team.

As a member of FTI Technology’s Information Governance, Privacy & Security practice, Mr. Spears is a leader in service delivery related to event-driven litigation and dispute matters, information governance and compliance engagements. He is a subject-matter expert in anomaly analytics and reporting for forensic investigations, and many of his recent projects have involved AI-powered entity resolution solutions for disputes and the development and implementation of e-discovery strategies for multi-jurisdictional corporate investigations. Previously, he served as the practice leader for data analytics, fraud and forensic recovery at a global tax consultancy. Over his more than 20 years in consulting, Mr. Spears has held management positions in analytic and forensic technology groups at Big Four firms and brings broad expertise across e-discovery matters, digital forensics, disputes and litigation, financial investigations and advanced data analytics, including automated fraud detection.

Ms. Wen, a seasoned leader in the e-discovery field with more than 15 years of experience assisting clients with technology application, workflow development and all aspects of electronically stored evidence management, joins FTI Technology’s E-Discovery Consulting & Services practice. She specializes in the preservation and investigation of electronic evidence, large-scale team management, comprehensive preservation noticing organization and process management, with an emphasis on serving clients in the technology industry. In her new role, Ms. Wen will manage cross-functional teams, coordinate with counsel and oversee large-scale litigation and investigations matters.

Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology, added, “Understanding and managing the risk — as well as the value — of data has become a centerpiece in modern corporate strategy and decision-making. We understand this growing area of need and in turn have intentionally expanded our capabilities and expertise around the evolving set of critical data-related challenges facing our clients, particularly in compliance, risk and corporate legal operations. The addition of Al and our other new team members, who collectively bring decades of experience across compliance, global markets, privacy, information governance and emerging data, will strengthen our world-class team and accelerate our efforts to continually deliver new solutions in a fast-changing environment.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

