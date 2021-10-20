Global Personal Accessories Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product Type, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Accessories Market, By Product Type (Jewelry, Bags & Wallet, Watches, Others), By End User (Female, Male, Kids), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Personal Accessories Market was valued at USD473.46 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period to reach USD738.52 billion by 2026, on account of the rising personal disposable income and growing demand for luxury products and personal accessories that are designed according to the taste and preference of consumers. These personal accessories are available in different sizes and shapes and can also be customized according to customers' requirements, contributing to the huge demand for personal accessories.

More and more consumers are adopting luxury and fashionable lifestyle that enhances their dressing style and personality. Features of personal accessories include accessibility, stylish touch, and easy handling, and their basic uses has framed a trend among consumers, which is a considerable change in the past few years. Because of the increasing trend for fashion and accessories, the personal accessories companies are adding innovations to their product to meet the requirement of the consumers. Personal accessories products such as watches, eyewear, bags, wallets, and other products like cardholders and belts have also increased demand among the buyers as these products are designed in new shapes and patterns.

The Global Personal Accessories Market can be segregated into product type, end-user and distribution channels, company, and region. On the basis of distribution channel, personal accessories market is categorized into exclusive stores, multi-brand stores, specialty stores, online market, and supermarket/hypermarket. Among these distribution channels, the online market is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of over 9% during 2021-2026F and is expected to be the fastest-growing distribution channel in the forecast period providing a wide range of personal accessories to customers.

Regionally, the Personal accessories market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of over 8.00% during 2021E-2026F and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period due to increase in sales volume of personal accessories products such as jewelry, bags, and watches, etc.

Moreover, cities like Milan in Europe, which is also known as the global capital of design and fashion has a huge demand for personal accessories products.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Apple Inc., The Swatch Group Ltd, Kering Group, etc., are a few of the prominent players operating in The Global Personal Accessories Market. Personal accessories companies are enhancing their product portfolio and focusing on expansion through mergers and acquisitions. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is one of the world's leading fashion companies, which has acquired luxury jewelry company Tiffany & Co. This merger and acquisition have helped the company expand its business, innovate new product lines, increase its product portfolio, and grow its revenue.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size the Global Personal Accessories Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Personal Accessories Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Personal Accessories Market based on product type, distribution channel, end-user, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Personal Accessories Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Personal Accessories Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Personal Accessories Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Personal Accessories Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Personal Accessories Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Personal Accessories Market



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Frequency of Usage & Purchase

4.3. Brand Awareness

4.4. Sources of Information Conferred



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Personal Accessories Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Jewelry, Bags & Wallets, Watches, Others (Eyewear, Belt, Caps, etc))

6.2.2. By End User (Female, Male, Kids)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Multi-Brand Stores, Exclusive Stores, Specialty Band, Online Market, Supermarkets/Hypermarket)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.3. Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific Personal Accessories Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Personal Accessories Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Personal Accessories Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Personal Accessories Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Personal Accessories Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1.1. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

14.1.2. Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

14.1.3. Apple Inc.

14.1.4. Kering Group

14.1.5. The Swatch Group Ltd

14.1.6. Chanel S.A.

14.1.7. Rolex SA

14.1.8. Tapestry, Inc.

14.1.9. Pandora A/S

14.1.10. PRADA S.P.A.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



