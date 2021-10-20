Worldwide Organic Personal Care Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Personal Care Market, By Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care & Others), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores & Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Organic Personal Care Market was valued at USD8.26 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD13.07 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period. The Global Organic Personal Care Market is driven by increasing purchasing power, rising awareness of harmful effects of harsh chemicals present in personal care products and growing demand for eco-friendly products. Additionally, supportive government policies and regulations regarding the manufacturing of organic personal care products over the chemical counterparts is further expected to propel the market growth over the next few years.

The Global Organic Personal Care Market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, company, and region. In terms of product type, the skincare segment dominates the organic personal care market as organic skincare products are less likely to cause allergic reactions, inflammation, and irritation on the skin as compared to chemically produced skincare products. This is due to the fact that the plant grown organically contain a higher level of vital antioxidant vitamins. Also, growing consciousness towards the effects of aging on skin and the need to protect it from harsh chemicals and environmental pollution has further increased the demand for organic skincare products. However, hair care products are expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period since organic hair care products are healthy for hair and are free from harmful chemicals. Nowadays, people are suffering from hair loss, dandruff, dry hair, scalp irritation, and several other hair problems. Thus, there is a rising demand for organic ingredients that can resolve these hair problems.

Regionally, the Global Organic Personal Care Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East, and Africa. Among these regions, North America is the leading market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific due to the increasing aging population and presence of strong purchasing power parity.

To remain competitive in the market, companies are continuously engaging in mergers & acquisitions, new brand and product launches, and other strategic developments. In October 2018, L'Oreal S.A. launched a new organic skincare product brand, La Provencale Bio, in France. The brand is organic certified. The company's organic products are based on extra organic virgin olive oil from Provence and are perfumed with four natural-based fragrances developed by Mane. LA Provencale Bio is known for its local roots, emphasized on the label that its products are made in France.

The major player operating in the Global Organic Personal Care Market are L'Oreal S.A., Oriflame Holding AG, One kind.25 LLC (Cocokind), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., L'Occitane International SA and others.

