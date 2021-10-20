Panorays Partners with Snowflake to Provide Third-Party Security Risk Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panorays, a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management software, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Snowflake customers can now access Panorays’ third-party security risk management data on Snowflake Data Marketplace from directly within their Snowflake account.



“The typical enterprise has thousands of vendors and security teams are looking for better ways to minimize supply chain risk. Manually reviewing each vendor’s risk posture, using a narrow set of data to determine vendor risk or using spreadsheets to track how each vendor is being used doesn’t scale,” said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy at Snowflake. “This partnership means that Snowflake’s customers’ security and compliance teams can easily analyze Panorays’ data together with their own to streamline and scale vendor risk management.”

Panorays is dedicated to eliminating third-party security risk so companies worldwide can quickly and securely do business together. With its solution, users can manage, mitigate and remediate supplier security risks, reduce breaches and improve security across the board. The company was recognized earlier this year as a strong performer by Forrester in The Forrester New Wave™: Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms, Q1 2021, and received the highest possible ratings in the criteria of data accuracy and risk context.

“We are delighted to partner with Snowflake to allow our customers to easily access their third-party security risk management data on Snowflake Data Marketplace,” said Matan Or-El, Founder and CEO at Panorays. “This partnership will undoubtedly help increase third-party security visibility for organizations, allowing them to effectively evaluate and monitor their vendors, suppliers and business partners. It’s one more way that Panorays is making it easier to address third-party security risk and enable trust between companies.”

Panorays is available on the Snowflake Data Marketplace here .

