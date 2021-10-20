The Blinc Group Partners with GoldLeaf on New Child Resistant Packaging

New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York — The Blinc Group, Inc., the regulatory-focused designer and provider of premium, customized and bespoke vaporizer technologies, in partnership with GoldLeaf Print & Packaging on new sustainable child-resistant packaging for all of the Blinc Group’s oil touching products. The packaging is made in the U.S and will greatly aid brands, LP’s and MSO’s in avoiding unnecessary and costly delays in the supply chain.

“Every vape manufacturer in the industry has endured hiccups at one time or another in the supply chain when dealing with suppliers from overseas. Its just inevitable. We have felt that pain as well and want to make sure our clients have one less headache by working with the great team at GoldLeaf to provide them with the highest quality packaging made here at home in the United States. This greatly reduces the time to get product to market and nothing will get lost in customs,” said Sasha Aksenov, Chief Innovation Officer and co-founder of the Blinc Group.

“Cannabis vape companies have struggled with long wait times to bring products to market while waiting on manufacturers from China, with unknown quality, shady CR certifications and risk of losing weeks and perhaps months at Customs. We chose to work with the Blinc Group because we share values and commitment to quality, compliance and safety. Now their clients will have access to perfectly tailored, made in USA, premium Child Resistant packaging options from a single source at an unbeatable value and in record time” said Ryan Cooper, President of GoldLeaf.

The primary packaging is fully sustainable and has a special pincher that can fit any Powered by Blinc products and matching packaging is available for all tinctures, pre-rolls and concentrates. Blinc’s clients will have the added value services of Blinc and GoldLeaf at their fingertips, like branding, design, communications, and tech consulting – all included as part of our tremendous value add to the industry.

“Clients will essentially now have the same on demand flexibility in packaging as they do with our premium vape hardware. Companies will be able to quickly adopt, and pivot on a dime knowing they are getting the highest quality, compliant packaging that is going to keep them ahead of the game and their competitors,” added Aksenov.

Both the Blinc Group and GoldLeaf will be unveiling the new packaging options at MJBizCon at Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Oct 20 and at MJ Unpacked at the Mandalay Bay on Thursday, Oct. 21st. If you would like more information, please visit us the show or online at www.theblincgroup.com.

About the Blinc Group

Headquartered in New York City, The Blinc Group designs, develops, supplies, and supports premium cannabis vaping hardware. The company offers a curated collection of proven cartridges, batteries, ready to use vaporizers and complete bespoke device development to multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands. Blinc completes the value chain by providing its clients access to a suite of support services ranging from research and development, production, testing, standard operating procedures, training and all the way to go-to-market strategy and brand communications consulting. With full control of the supply chain, the company’s unique “Powered by Blinc” process enables clients to provide innovative, safe, and quality-controlled products to cannabis consumers worldwide.

About GoldLeaf Print & Packaging

GoldLeaf Print & Packaging is more than a print shop. As your branding partner, our digital printing experts use the latest techniques and years of experience to bring your products to life. GoldLeaf’s premium products have won dozens of awards, while also partnering with Print Relief to create a carbon neutral process through reforestation and ensuring an environmentally friendly product.

