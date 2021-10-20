To promote opening of new Longmont location, Yoga Pod offers free community yoga classes

LONGMONT, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoga Pod, a wife-and-husband-owned, Boulder-based yoga studio, today announced it will be hosting the first of four Pod Hatching events this Saturday to give Longmont locals a sneak peek into the multitude of benefits a Yoga Pod membership provides.

“We want to bring our passion for yoga to the local area, and we are incredibly excited to create a robust and vibrant yoga community in Longmont,” said Nicole Wienholt, co-founder of Yoga Pod. “Sharing our sincere dedication and gratitude, these Pod Hatching events will show Longmont that we are committed to establishing ourselves locally and fostering a dedicated space that Longmont residents can call home, in an all-inclusive, welcoming community that offers members a place to experience the beautiful benefits of a regular yoga practice through breath, strength and sweat.”

This Saturday’s Pod Hatching event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Yoga Pod’s new Longmont location: 2201 Ken Pratt Blvd. The remaining three Pod Hatching events will also occur during the same time frame and at the same location on Nov. 13, Dec. 11 and a grand opening on Jan. 8, 2022.

The first Pod Hatching will be a podFLOW class featuring live music, led by teacher and DJ Matt Kapinus, aka Mr. Gettdowne. The event will allow attendees to meet Yoga Pod’s owners, socialize with neighbors and teachers, and enjoy a free yoga class.

“Nicole, Gerry and the entire Yoga Pod family create a connected and collective community. My heart is only full of gratitude when I think of the space it has provided for me over the last six years,” said Longmont resident and 200-hour Yoga Pod Teacher Training graduate, Kimmy Leslie. “This is a studio that will constantly serve for the greater good, with the utmost intention, integrity, energy and style.”

For more information about this Saturday’s event, or any of the subsequent Pod Hatching events, please contact longmont@yogapod.com or call (720) 468-2090.

About Yoga Pod

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Yoga Pod honors the 5,000-year tradition of yoga through various classes and offerings aimed at guiding members to a greater state of health, well-being and connection. Founded in 2010 and co-owned by Nicole and Gerry Wienholt, Yoga Pod offers exceptional class offerings built for all levels, from beginner to advanced, led by phenomenal, experienced and diverse teachers who incorporate richness into practice to create a vibrant yoga community where you can transform your body, elevate your mind and open your heart.

