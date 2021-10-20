Dickey’s Celebrates its 80th Anniversary by Setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title

Dallas, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit wants its 80th Anniversary Event to go down in history — literally!

On Thursday, Oct. 28 starting at 6:30 p.m., Dickey’s will celebrate 80 years of serving delicious slow-smoked meats and savory sides at The Rustic, located at 3656 Howell St. in Dallas. The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, awards grants to provide first responders with critical protective equipment and safety gear they need to help make their job easier and, more importantly, safer. This event will help raise additional funds for the foundation as well as celebrate 80 amazing years serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

Acclaimed country musician Josh Ward will perform live during the event while Dickey’s pulls off a Texas-sized accomplishment!

From 7:30-8:30 p.m., the Texas-style barbecue brand will attempt to set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most photos of people holding from a reusable cup uploaded to Instagram in one hour. This record attempt will take place nationwide as fans feature Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup in their Instagram photos. Additionally, for every picture posted, Dickey’s will donate $1 to The Dickey Foundation.

Barbecue lovers across the country are invited to be a part of Dickey’s history! All they have to do is take a selfie holding from their Big Yellow Cup and use the hashtags #ShowUsYourCup and #BigYellowCup on Instagram to help Dickey’s set the record.

“We have been waiting a long time for this celebration and we know it will be a very special night,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “It is an honor to say we have been serving our fans Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ for 80 years now, and it’s only fitting that we get them involved in our festivities with this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title attempt. We hope our loyal barbecue lovers can make it out to The Rustic for great music, fun and memories.”

The Dickey’s 80th anniversary event will also feature a pre-sale for Dickey’s newest cookbook, Beyond The BBQ, coming later this year and a silent auction with compelling prizes. Guests of the event can bid on these items:

DPD for a Day – Dallas Police Ride Along and Helicopter Ride

Chef Phil Cooking Demonstration for 10 Guests

In-Home Chef Prepared Wine and Cocktail Dinner with Dickey’s Chefs

PG1000: Fast Eddy’s by Cookshack Pellet Grill with Barbecue At Home Tailgate Box

A Luxury 3-day cruise on a private yacht in Florida

A Year of Dickey’s Quarterly Barbecue At Home Boxes Year Supply of Barbecue Certificates Make Your Own Sausage at Dickey’s Craft Sausage Co.

Assist the Officer Package – Foursome at ATO Golf Tournament & Foursome at ATO Clay Shoot

Tickets for Dickey’s 80th anniversary event are $100 each and include an evening of music featuring Josh Ward and to be treated to food, an open bar and more. For information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

