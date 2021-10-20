RHCO ANNOUNCES COOPERATION WITH WORLDLINE

Hong Kong, China, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readen Holding Corporation (OTC Pink: RHCO), a Venture Capital Corporation, active in the Fintech, Online Payment and E-commerce industries, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, OkePay Asia Limited, hae signed a Collaboration Agreement with DevCode Payment AB, a subsidiary of Bambora (now known as Worldline). The strategic partnership would bring OkePay and Readies, the comprehensive back-end Payment Platform and the Prepaid e-Voucher operated by RHCO, to all the merchants that have a connection with Worldline.

Worldline is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals, as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020, Worldline generated a pro forma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. www.worldline.com

The collaboration will let all merchants connecting with Worldline have the option to pay by OkePay or Readies. OkePay, the comprehensive back-end Payment Platform operated by RHCO, accepts standard credit and debit cards, such as Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, UnionPay, along with Alipay, WeChat Pay and other mobile wallets and e-vouchers. And Readies is an online payment method that allows people to pay online easily, securely and anonymously. It is the perfect online payment solution for those who value data security, want to keep track of their spending, or simply do not have a bank account or credit card. Readies e-voucher aimed at consumers who want to protect their privacy and security when trading online, gambling, gaming or in the entertainment industry.

Richard Klitsie, CEO of RHCO stated, “Worldline is a worldwide leader in the payments and transactional services industry, and we are excited to work with Worldline. The collaboration will certainly expand OkePay and Readies’ coverage to more merchants instantly and provide seamless service to consumers all over the world. We expect the accessibility of OkePay and Readies to be enhanced, thus bringing us notably increased revenues.”

Readen Holding Corp. is a publicly traded Venture Capital Corporation, with major holdings in the Fintech Industry and has been increasing its investment in E-commerce and E-payment sectors, such as:

www.okepay.biz

www.readies.biz

www.oktoken.biz

www.okepartners.com

www.neckermanndirect.eu

www.twopercent.hk

www.fligrofood.com

In addition, RHCO is a Hong Kong-based publicly traded investment company, with an operating history now spanning nearly 70 years. Its focus is to seek opportunities to acquire and grow businesses to generate sustainable cash flow and attractive returns over the long term, creating value for its shareholders. Readen Holding Corporation has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Readen Holding Corp. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Readen Holding Corp. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Readen Holding Corp. or any other person.

