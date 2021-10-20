New Look Implements CGS BlueCherry PLM Solution to Streamline Business Processes

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that London-based retailer New Look went live with BlueCherry® Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) from CGS. PLM is an essential module within the BlueCherry Enterprise Suite of solutions, providing end-to-end capabilities for retail, apparel, and consumer lifestyle brands.



New Look was seeking to reduce siloed systems, establish better control and visibility of purchasing across the whole supply chain and implement a configurable PLM platform to benefit New Look’s whole landscape. The retailer wanted a single solution and found BlueCherry PLM can help support the retailer's growth, eliminate manual processes, and improve overall productivity. Additionally, the CGS team's expertise and resources in retail and apparel provided reassurance to New Look.

“We have been working with CGS for a number of years and the PLM software forms a core part of our trading system. CGS provides a collaborative way of working with New Look and this has been key to us as we have implemented and expanded our usage of the BlueCherry solution,” said Claire Dunford, BMD Support Senior Manager, New Look.

“The rapidly changing retail industry has elevated the need for digital optimization – from concept to consumer,” said Paul Magel, president, Business Applications division, CGS. “As more fashion and retail brands like New Look embrace a multichannel customer experience, CGS has a unique blend of expertise and solutions to help them achieve their goals and improve their business processes. We are excited to continue our relationship with New Look as it elevates its digital mission to further fashion globally.”

The CGS BlueCherry® PLM is a best-in-class product lifecycle management solution for fashion and consumer lifestyle products companies, providing a comprehensive set of tools to manage the entire product lifecycle. In addition to core product data management (PDM), bill of materials (BOM), technical specifications and other commonly available PLM tools, BlueCherry PLM draws from its enterprise solution heritage to deliver a broader set of integrated line planning, design, product development, sourcing, and production capabilities to meet the demands of today's rapidly changing marketplace.

About New Look

New Look is a leading omnichannel retailer operating in the value segment of the clothing and footwear market in the UK and ROI. We focus on delivering value for money and “newness,” wherever, whenever and however customers choose to engage with us. The New Look brand has high levels of awareness and recognition in the affordable womenswear market, catering to a broad customer audience. New Look also has a range for teen girls and an online menswear offer.

About CGS

For the past 37 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

