Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Receives New P.O. for C-Bond BRS from Central Texas School

HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced its Patriot Glass Solutions division has received a new purchase order for C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) from a school in central Texas in excess of $46,000. Patriot Glass Solutions has already installed C-Bond BRS at several other schools in this same central Texas school district.



Patriot Glass Solutions protects personal, commercial and government property from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, and C-Bond Secure, a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that deters forced entry, as well as other types of specialized window film including solar or “green” film, anti-eavesdropping film, graffiti control film, bird strike film, decorative film, and more.

Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions, stated, “It is particularly rewarding when an existing customer places a new order for C-Bond BRS as it demonstrates their faith and satisfaction in not only the product itself, but also the quality of the installation and overall customer service. This is the sixth project we have installed in this school system and we expect more to come.”

C-Bond BRS has been validated by a third-party laboratory to provide NIJ Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and UL 752 ballistic-resistant protection. It is installed at many schools and high-security facilities across the U.S.

C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents/patent-pending applications. The C-Bond solution increases the strength of the window glass unit, enabling the glass to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are naturally distributed on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass structure and initiate failures. C-Bond chemically bonds to the defects increasing both strength and flexibility.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys. If you are interested in attending the live demonstration of C-Bond BRS in Denver on October 21, 2021, please contact atomek@cbondsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that this is the sixth project we have installed in this school system and we expect more to come; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 16, 2021, May 14, 2021, and November 16, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.