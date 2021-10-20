Canada Carbon Inc. Announces Resignation of Its CEO Effective December 15, 2021

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces that its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Olga Nikitovic, will be resigning from this position effective December 15, 2021. Olga also fulfills the role as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and will be resigning from this position on December 15, 2021 as well. The Company acknowledges the significant contribution to Canada Carbon Inc. that Olga made during her 14-year tenure as CFO.



Olga accepted the position of interim CEO for Canada Carbon upon the death of her husband, the Company’s former CEO, R. Bruce Duncan, last year. She has communicated to the Board of Canada Carbon that “personal family matters” is the reason for her pending departure.

The Board of Canada Carbon assures shareholders that, in conjunction with Olga, it will immediately commence planning for Olga’s succession and a positive go-forward strategy for the success of Canada Carbon Inc. Olga will remain active within Canada Carbon as its CEO until December 15.

The Company will miss Olga immensely. She did an excellent job of keeping Canada Carbon on track with its objectives and working hard for its shareholders, following the sudden death of her husband Bruce last year.

