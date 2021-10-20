MidWest Eye Center, Cincinnati’s Leading Custom LASIK Eyecare Provider, Welcomes 5 Highly-Skilled Additions to the Team.

Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MidWest Eye Center is Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s leader for complete eyecare, from diagnosis to surgical and non-surgical treatments of cataracts, glaucoma, dry eyes, blepharitis, floaters, flashes, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration. The specialists at MidWest Eye Center offer a wide range of procedures, including LASIK vision correction, laser-assisted cataract surgery, and oculoplastic cosmetic reconstruction. The addition of these five doctors – Stephan G. Dixon, M.D.; Alexander Kuley, M.D.; Jenny McKenzie, O.D.; Aaron R. Noll, M.D., and Trisha Volmering, M.D. – will instantly deepen the expertise and broaden the skill set of the MidWest Eye Center medical staff.

According to Stephan G. Dixon, M.D., graduate of St. Xavier High School, University of Cincinnati’s Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP), and University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine, “All five of us have ties to the Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky region. For three of us it has always been home and for all us it is a homecoming. Speaking on behalf of my new colleagues it is great to be back and we look forward to serving our neighbors.”

Stephan G. Dixon, M.D.

Dr. Dixon is a Cincinnati native who graduated from St. Xavier High School, the College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning at the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Digital Design before obtaining his Medical Degree from the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine. His recognitions during medical school include the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, the Gold Humanism Honor Society, and the Outstanding Alumni Award.

Dr. Dixon is a glaucoma specialist having completed his Ophthalmology Residency at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and a Glaucoma Fellowship at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Eye Institute associated with Indiana University. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Glaucoma Society. Dr. Dixon specializes in Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Cataract Surgery, and Glaucoma.

Alexander Kuley, M.D.

Dr. Kuley is a Cincinnati native. He attended St. Xavier High School before graduating cum laude from Vanderbilt University with a degree in Biomedical Engineering. He received his Medical Degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine with honors in Medical Education. He then went to Georgetown University to complete his Medicine Internship. He completed his Ophthalmology Residency at the University of Cincinnati, where he served as Chief Resident and was awarded special commendation for leadership. Dr. Kuley is a retina specialist having completed his Retina and Vitreous Surgery Fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, where he earned The Henry Ford Star Award for Outstanding Fellow across all specialties.

Jenny McKenzie, O.D.

Dr. McKenzie is thrilled to be back in her hometown practicing alongside her father Dr. Mike Halpin, whom she credits with stimulating her interest in eyecare at a young age. She is a 2004 graduate of Notre Dame Academy, received her undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky and then went on to receive her Optometry Degree from Indiana University. Dr. McKenzie completed an Ocular Disease Externship at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute as well as an Ocular Disease and Low Vision Residency at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Aaron R. Noll, M.D.

Dr. Noll graduated cum laude from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. He received his medical degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, where he was the co-director of a free ophthalmology clinic for under-served populations. Dr. Noll moved to South Carolina for his internship at Spartanburg Regional Hospital before completing his ophthalmology residency training at the University of Florida, where he received the Resident of the Year honor. This latest move to Cincinnati will enable Dr. Noll to reconnect with his extended family, by practicing alongside his aunt Dr. Jean Noll. He specializes in Cataract Surgery, Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Laser Surgery, and Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery.

Trisha Volmering, M.D.

Dr. Volmering is a comprehensive eye physician and surgeon, caring for patients with cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and dry eye. She performs cataract surgery, femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), laser treatments for glaucoma, and in-office cosmetic procedures such as dermal filler and Botox injections.

Dr. Volmering completed her undergraduate education at Valparaiso University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science as well as a Christ College Scholar distinction in the humanities. She earned her Doctor of Medicine at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and received membership into the Gold Humanism Honor Society. Dr. Volmering completed her ophthalmology residency training at SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

“We are excited to be adding these five specialists to our growing team,” said Rebecca K. Taylor, CPC, Director of Operations. “Their combined patient experience and their potential contributions to MidWest Eye Center’s clinical research capabilities will enable our organization to continue advancing the field of ophthalmology.”

MidWest Eye Center’s continued growth, with the addition of these five accomplished doctors, demonstrates the organization’s commitment to bettering the sight of those across the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. Through a wide range of procedures, including LASIK vision correction, laser-assisted cataract surgery, and oculoplastic cosmetic reconstruction, our board-certified Ophthalmologists, Retina Specialists and Optometrists are dedicated to delivering the best eyecare possible. Thousands of patients each year choose MidWest Eye Center’s surgeons for successful laser eyecare services because of their dedication to their community and their unrivaled patient care.

