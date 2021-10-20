M2 to Sponsor the 6th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

Fort Lauderdale, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2"), a leading SEC-registered filing agent and financial printer, will be sponsoring the 6th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 2:50 p.m. ET in Jupiter, Florida. The Conference will bring together senior executives from approximately 40 small-cap growth companies alongside institutional funds, family offices, and high-net-worth accredited investors.



M2 is the most disruptive provider in the industry and is the only firm to offer an UNLIMITED EDGAR & iXBRL program for only $5,995 per year, which includes all your SEC filings --- including REGISTRATION STATEMENTS. M2 has grown to represent over 1,200 companies and has filed over 75,000 files to date with the SEC. With more than 140 employees and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver a truly dedicated service and efficient drafting 24/7.



