Global $50+ Billion Adhesives & Sealants Market Outlook & Forecast to 2026

The adhesives and sealants market was valued at USD 50061.01 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period

The adhesives and sealants industry serves a significant purpose in numerous industries such as aerospace and defense, paper and packaging, construction, manufacturing, transportation, etc. The outburst of population and urbanization in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Bangladesh, etc., has fostered the demand for adhesives and sealants by a considerable amount. Water-based adhesives and hot melt adhesives comprise more than 50% of the total demand in India.





SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The typical difference between an adhesive and sealant is that sealants offer lower strength and higher elongation than adhesives.

Water-based adhesives had the highest market share, followed by pressure-sensitive adhesives. The major factor of water-based adhesives popularity is the almost negligible emissions of VOCs. Thus, they offer an environment-friendly solution.

Silicone-based sealants have an excellent low-temperature movement capability and outstanding UV and heat stability. Major applications of such sealants are protecting glazing systems, insulating glass units to improve thermal performance, and missile impact and bomb blast situations. Thus, they have the highest share in the global sealants market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The APAC emerged as the largest market for adhesives and sealants among all the regions. The rising population, rapid urbanization, increase in demands from the industries such as construction, electronics, packaging, medical and healthcare, etc., are propelling growth in the APAC adhesives and sealant market.

Germany is the largest market for adhesives and sealants in Europe. The major end-use sectors for adhesives and sealants in Europe are building and construction, paper and board, industrial assembly, and transportation.

Silicone-based sealants will dominate the sealants industry due to the numerous advantages they offer. The increased popularity of biobased adhesives has led to innovations and green adhesives and sealants;

Due to investments in the non-oil sectors in the middle eastern countries, the demand for adhesives and sealants is expected to grow rapidly.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The key adhesive and sealants market companies are Henkel, H.B. Fuller Arkema S.A, Avery Dennison, and 3M.

Enhancing partnerships will be a key idea for the companies to sustain themselves in the market. Such partnerships or acquisitions will ensure mutual transfer of technologies and delivery of a better product.

Major Vendors

Henkel

B. Fuller

Arkema S.A.

Avery Dennison

3M

Other Prominent Vendors

Sika AG

Huntsman Corporation

RPM International Inc.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Beardow Adams

Franklin International

Wacker Chemical Corporation

ITW

DuPont

Lintec Corporation

Ashland Global Speciality Chemicals

Eastman Chemical Company

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Jowat SE

General Sealants Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Chemence

Dymax

Hexcel Corporation

MASTERBOND

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Supplier Chain Analysis



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Demand for Bio-Based Adhesives

8.2 Rising Demand for Adhesives & Sealants in APAC

8.3 Increasing Use of Adhesives and Sealants in Healthcare Industry



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Surging Demand from Building & Construction Industry

9.2 High Demand from Packaging Industry

9.3 Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics Industry



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Environmental Regulations and Standards

10.2 Feedstock Sourcing and Pricing



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Adhesives

12.4 Sealants



13 Adhesives by Technology

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Water-Based

13.4 Solvent-Based

13.5 Hot Melt

13.6 Reactive

13.7 Pressure-Sensitive

13.8 Others



14 Sealants by Structure Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Silicone Sealants

14.4 Acrylic Sealants

14.5 Polyurethane Sealants

14.6 Polysulfide Sealants

14.7 Butyl Sealants

14.8 Plastisol Sealants

14.9 Others



15 End-User Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Paper and Packaging

15.4 Building and Construction

15.5 Automotive and Transportation

15.6 Woodworking and Joinery

15.7 Leather and Footwear

15.8 Consumer and DIY

15.9 Others



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

