Global $50+ Billion Adhesives & Sealants Market Outlook & Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives & Sealants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The adhesives and sealants market was valued at USD 50061.01 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period
The adhesives and sealants industry serves a significant purpose in numerous industries such as aerospace and defense, paper and packaging, construction, manufacturing, transportation, etc. The outburst of population and urbanization in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Bangladesh, etc., has fostered the demand for adhesives and sealants by a considerable amount. Water-based adhesives and hot melt adhesives comprise more than 50% of the total demand in India.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
The typical difference between an adhesive and sealant is that sealants offer lower strength and higher elongation than adhesives.
Water-based adhesives had the highest market share, followed by pressure-sensitive adhesives. The major factor of water-based adhesives popularity is the almost negligible emissions of VOCs. Thus, they offer an environment-friendly solution.
Silicone-based sealants have an excellent low-temperature movement capability and outstanding UV and heat stability. Major applications of such sealants are protecting glazing systems, insulating glass units to improve thermal performance, and missile impact and bomb blast situations. Thus, they have the highest share in the global sealants market.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The APAC emerged as the largest market for adhesives and sealants among all the regions. The rising population, rapid urbanization, increase in demands from the industries such as construction, electronics, packaging, medical and healthcare, etc., are propelling growth in the APAC adhesives and sealant market.
Germany is the largest market for adhesives and sealants in Europe. The major end-use sectors for adhesives and sealants in Europe are building and construction, paper and board, industrial assembly, and transportation.
Silicone-based sealants will dominate the sealants industry due to the numerous advantages they offer. The increased popularity of biobased adhesives has led to innovations and green adhesives and sealants;
Due to investments in the non-oil sectors in the middle eastern countries, the demand for adhesives and sealants is expected to grow rapidly.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The key adhesive and sealants market companies are Henkel, H.B. Fuller Arkema S.A, Avery Dennison, and 3M.
Enhancing partnerships will be a key idea for the companies to sustain themselves in the market. Such partnerships or acquisitions will ensure mutual transfer of technologies and delivery of a better product.
Major Vendors
- Henkel
- B. Fuller
- Arkema S.A.
- Avery Dennison
- 3M
Other Prominent Vendors
- Sika AG
- Huntsman Corporation
- RPM International Inc.
- Pidilite Industries Ltd.
- Dow Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries AG
- Beardow Adams
- Franklin International
- Wacker Chemical Corporation
- ITW
- DuPont
- Lintec Corporation
- Ashland Global Speciality Chemicals
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Delo Industrial Adhesives
- Jowat SE
- General Sealants Inc.
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Chemence
- Dymax
- Hexcel Corporation
- MASTERBOND
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Supplier Chain Analysis
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Demand for Bio-Based Adhesives
8.2 Rising Demand for Adhesives & Sealants in APAC
8.3 Increasing Use of Adhesives and Sealants in Healthcare Industry
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Surging Demand from Building & Construction Industry
9.2 High Demand from Packaging Industry
9.3 Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics Industry
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Environmental Regulations and Standards
10.2 Feedstock Sourcing and Pricing
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Adhesives
12.4 Sealants
13 Adhesives by Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Water-Based
13.4 Solvent-Based
13.5 Hot Melt
13.6 Reactive
13.7 Pressure-Sensitive
13.8 Others
14 Sealants by Structure Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Silicone Sealants
14.4 Acrylic Sealants
14.5 Polyurethane Sealants
14.6 Polysulfide Sealants
14.7 Butyl Sealants
14.8 Plastisol Sealants
14.9 Others
15 End-User Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Paper and Packaging
15.4 Building and Construction
15.5 Automotive and Transportation
15.6 Woodworking and Joinery
15.7 Leather and Footwear
15.8 Consumer and DIY
15.9 Others
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
