Global Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach $218.7 Billion by 2026

Such tubes feature a homogeneous wall, without any joint or weld along the tube`s length. Seamless pipes and tubes find use in a wide range of applications wherein corrosion resistance, high strength, and longer product life hold high significance. Demand for seamless pipes and tubes is closely linked to the dynamics of the energy sector and manufacturing sector. The corrosion resistance and metallurgical strength characteristics of seamless pipes and tubes are considered ideal for use in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and steam boilers, heat exchangers, among others. While seamless pipes compete with welded pipes in the oil and gas industry, rise in drilling complexity is likely to drive their consumption. Seamless steel tubes are used in making automobile components, gas cylinders, bearings, drill rods, boilers, and hydraulic cylinders, among others.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seamless Pipes and Tubes estimated at US$157.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$218.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Hot Finished, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$132.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cold Finished segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.7% share of the global Seamless Pipes and Tubes market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.1 Billion by 2026



The Seamless Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$40.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$42.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Seamless pipe production capacity is largely concentrated in Asia, particularly in China. Asia Pacific market is expected to benefit mainly from increasing industrialization in the region, followed by rapid infrastructural growth. Russia, Japan, the US, and EU are other leading production centers of seamless pipes, globally.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Review of Major End-Use Markets Impacted by the Pandemic

Automotive Sector

EXHIBIT 2: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Manufacturing & Machinery

EXHIBIT 3: Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Oil & Gas Sector

EXHIBIT 4: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:

Oct 2019 -May 2021

EXHIBIT 5: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:

2019 - 2022

EXHIBIT 6: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for

the Years 2015 through 2021

Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term

EXHIBIT 7: Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021

Seamless Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction

A Glance at the Production Process

Types of Seamless Pipes and Tubes

Key End-Use Markets

Market Outlook

Unconventional and Deep Water to Buoy Growth Opportunities

Oil & Gas Industry Increases Focus on Energy Transitions

Seamless Pipes Production Scenario

EXHIBIT 8: Global Seamless Tubes Production by Geographic

Region: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Output

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 9: Leading Producers in the Global Seamless Pipes

Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production

Capacity by Company

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Drilling & Well Construction Activity to Post Strong Gains from

Demand-Led Rebound

EXHIBIT 10: World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-May 2021

EXHIBIT 11: World Average Rig Count by Region: 2020

EXHIBIT 12: Global Rig Count by Region (20201H): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Average Rig Count

EXHIBIT 13: World Average Rig Count by Region (2015-2020)

EXHIBIT 14: Global Rig Count by Region (2020: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Average Rig Count

Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High

Grade OCTG Products

Deep Water Drilling Widens Opportunities

Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line

Pipes

Horizontal Drilling Benefits Demand

Machinery: An Important Market for Seamless Tubes

High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery

Revival in Automotive Industry to Drive Gains

EXHIBIT 15: World Automobile Production in Million Units:

2008-2022

EXHIBIT 16: Global Light Vehicle Production Change by Region:

2020 and 2021

EXHIBIT 17: Global Light Vehicle Sales in Million Units by

Region: 2020

Power Generation: An Expanding Market for Seamless Pipes

EXHIBIT 18: Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

EXHIBIT 19: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh):

2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Seamless Tubes in Industrial Boilers

Seamless Tubes in Utility Boilers

Seamless pipes Gain Strength in Load Bearing Applications in

the Construction Sector

Rebound in the Construction Sector to Drive Opportunities

EXHIBIT 20: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Infrastructure Needs Fuel Demand for High Strength Tubes

EXHIBIT 21: Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion

(2014-2022)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hot Finished by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hot Finished by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hot Finished by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cold Finished by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cold Finished by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cold Finished by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrastructure &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Infrastructure &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure &

Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Generation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 22: US Crude Oil Production in Mbpd: 2010-2022P

EXHIBIT 23: Crude Oil prices (dollars per barrel): 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 24: US Monthly Rig Count: January 2020-May 2021)

EXHIBIT 25: Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count in the US (2015-

2020): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Rigs for Land-Based

Rigs and Offshore Rigs

Increasing Complexity of Drilling Activity Holds Opportunities

for OCTG Tubes

EXHIBIT 26: Conventional Vs. Unconventional Shale Gas Drilling

in North America

EXHIBIT 27: Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count in the US (2015-

2021 (Jan-May): Percentage Share Breakdown of Average Number

of Rigs for Directional Rigs, Horizontal Rigs, and Vertical

Rigs

EXHIBIT 28: The US OCTG Consumption Per Rig 2013 -2019

Shale Plays Transforms US Energy Mix

EXHIBIT 29: Annual Production of Shale Gas (In Trillion Cubic

Feet) in the US for 2010-2040

EXHIBIT 30: The US Shale Oil Production by Basin: 2015-2020

(Jan-May)

Value Added Seamless Pipes Gain Traction

EXHIBIT 31: New-well Oil Production Per Rig Barrels/Day

ERW Pipes Pose strong Competition to Seamless Pipes

EXHIBIT 32: Domestic Production of OCTG Pipes: Percentage Share

Breakdown by Type, Welded & Seamless

Replacement Market Generates High Demand

Recovery in Automobile Production to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 33: Car Production in the US: July 2019-March 2021

Month Production (in Thousand Units)

Growth in Construction Spending Post Covid-19 to Improve Prospects

EXHIBIT 34: Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2020

EXHIBIT 35: US Construction Spending YoY % Change in

Nonbuilding Infrastructure Sector: 2020 and 2021

EXHIBIT 36: US Construction Spending YoY % Change in Non-

residential Building Sector: 2020 and 2021

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 37: Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count* in the US (2015-

2021 May): Breakdown of Average Number of Rigs for Oil Rigs,

Gas Rigs, and Others

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by

Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Finished

and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction,

Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power

Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Oil & Gas Industry: A Significant Contributor to Canadian Economy

EXHIBIT 38: Canadian Monthly Rig Count - Jan 2020 to April 2021

EXHIBIT 39: Canadian Average Rig Count: 2016-2020

Market Analytics

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot

Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &

Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power

Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,

Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by

Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot

Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &

Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power

Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,

Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Seamless Pipes & Tubes Market

Production Scenario

EXHIBIT 40: Chinese Seamless Pipes Market (2020): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Production Volume for Welded Pipes and

Seamless Pipes

Large Automotive Industry Augurs Well for Seamless Tubes Demand

Market Analytics

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by

Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot

Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &

Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power

Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,

Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot

Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &

Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power

Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,

Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot

Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &

Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power

Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,

Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot

Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &

Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power

Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,

Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by

Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot

Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &

Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power

Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,

Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by

Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Finished

and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction,

Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power

Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by

Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot

Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &

Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power

Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,

Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Seamless OCTG Pipes & Tubes Demand in Russia

EXHIBIT 41: Crude Oil Production in Russia (2018- May 2021)

(in Million Barrels Per Day)

EXHIBIT 42: Drilling Activity in Russia (2011-2020): Percentage

Breakdown by Horizontal Drilling vs. Vertical Drilling

Rise in Demand for Premium Products

Drilling Complexity Drives Demand for High-Value Products

Opportunities from Exploration of Untapped Oil & Gas Reserves

Greenfield Oil Projects to Boost Demand for Line Pipes

EXHIBIT 43: Percentage Share Total Oil Production Volume by

Greenfield Projects and Hard to Recover Reserves: 2017-2024

EXHIBIT 44: Oil Production in Russia (2020,2025, 2030):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Brownfield

and Greenfield Projects

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 45: Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of Seamless

Oil and Gas Pipes in Russia: 2020

EXHIBIT 46: Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of Seamless

Industrial Pipes: 2020

EXHIBIT 47: Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of Seamless

Line Pipes in Russia: 2020

Market Analytics

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes

by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and

Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot

Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Seamless Pipes

and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &

Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR





