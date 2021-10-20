Global HER2 Inhibitors Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030 Featuring F. Hoffmann-La Roche., Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Puma Biotechnology, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Mylan, and Biocon

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HER2 Inhibitors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HER2 inhibitors market is expected to grow from $5.98 billion in 2020 to $6.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The market is expected to reach $9.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Major players in the HER2 inhibitors market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Boehringer-Ingelheim, Mylan, and Biocon.



The HER2 inhibitors market consists of sales of HER2 inhibitors and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture HER2 inhibitors. Human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2) inhibitors slow down or stop cell growth thus reducing the risk for cancer growth.



The HER2 inhibitor market covered in this report is segmented by treatment into monotherapy, combination therapy; by application into squamous cell carcinoma; adenocarcinoma; large cell carcinoma; breast cancer; others; by end user into squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma, breast cancer, others.



High costs associated with the HER-2 inhibitors treatment is a major issue faced by citizens of many countries. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding. In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for cancer has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy.

Trastuzumab, a licensed HER2 inhibitor, has been the most expensive systemic cancer therapy procedure at a variety of disease sites. In 2019, the cost of trastuzumab in India ranged from $774.6 to $841.35 per 440 mg vial. In patients with HER 2 positive early breast cancer, nearly 18 cycles of therapy based on trastuzumab are needed that further charge more than $1,335.52 in India. Therefore, the high cost of HER2 inhibitors is expected to hinder the growth of the HER2 inhibitors market.



The rise in the number of breast cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the HER-2 inhibitors market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. As of January 2020, there were more than 3.5 million women with a history of breast cancer in the US.

This includes women currently being treated and women who have completed their treatment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 627,000 people died of breast cancer in 2018, which is about 15% of all women cancer deaths. Therefore, the rise in the breast cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the HER-2 inhibitors market over the forthcoming years.



Biotechnology companies are focusing on acquiring or partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to develop and promote the HER-2 inhibitors market. There have been several partnerships in recent years which help these companies to increase their HER-2 inhibitors portfolio, enhance their revenues and share the costs.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



