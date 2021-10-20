Global Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach 23.5 Million Tons by 2026

New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139087/?utm_source=GNW

These pipes are also referred to as Electric Fusion Welding (EFW) pipes. Growth in the global market would be mainly driven by improvement in residential construction and infrastructure spending on projects such as airport, metros, and greenhouse structures among others. The industry also stands to benefit from the requirement to replace antiquated pipelines, especially in developed economies of the US and Europe. As CW pipes are also used in fire sprinkler systems, stringent regulatory standards, and greater industrial safety requirements along with rise in infrastructure spending are expected to drive future demand. As CW pipes face strong competition from ERW pipes, there is a constant focus on improving product quality to ensure less wattage and lower frequency of replacement. Improved infrastructure spending driven by rapid urbanization, growing focus on urban water security and the ensuing expansion of water supply networks; healthy pace of industrialization and the resulting investments in pipelines for industrial water and wastewater management are also expected to boost growth prospects.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes estimated at 18.3 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 23.5 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.6 Million Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 10.6 Million Tons by 2026



The Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.6 Million Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 8.52% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 10.6 Million Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 11.1 Million Tons by the year 2027. Asia-Pacific represents a major market, driven by rapid industrialization along with investment in infrastructure development projects. In developed countries of North America and Europe, majority of the operational systems have reached the fag end of their useful lifespan, necessitating extensive overhaul of the existing systems, which in turn involve enormous investments and driving demand for replacement.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector,

Impacting Demand for CW Pipes

EXHIBIT 2: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 3: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected

Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over

the Period 2016-2040

Continuous Welded Pipes: An Introduction

End-Uses of Continuous Weld Pipes

Outlook

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Demand for Improved Water Access to Drive Demand

Rising Need to Upgrade Existing Water Infrastructure Opens New

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 4: Global Water Demand by End-Use (in Billion m3) for

Years 2013 & 2030

Product Quality Gains Importance

Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand

Global Natural Gas Demand to Support Consumption of Continuous

Welded Pipes

EXHIBIT 5: US Natural Gas Consumption % YoY Change: 2018-2022F

EXHIBIT 6: Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %)

for 2018 and 2040

Natural Witnesses Notable Compression Amid COVID-19

EXHIBIT 7: Impact of Lockdown on Natural Gas Consumption by

Sector in Belgium, France, Italy, UK, and the US

Growth Remains Buoyant in Pressure Applications

Fire Sprinklers: An Important Market for CW Pipes

Surge in Number of High Rise Buildings Boost Prospects

EXHIBIT 8: Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 9: Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2020

EXHIBIT 10: Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type

for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Jan 2021-Apr

2021)

EXHIBIT 11: US Construction Spending in US$ Billion for the

Period January 2014 to January 2021

EXHIBIT 12: Residential Construction in the US (2011-2019):

Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single

-Family Units and Multi-Family Units

EXHIBIT 13: US Construction Spending YoY % Change in Non-

residential Building Sector: 2020 and 2021

EXHIBIT 14: US Construction Spending YoY % Change in

Nonbuilding Infrastructure Sector: 2020 and 2021

Market Overview

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Welded

Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Continuous Welded Pipes and

Tubes by Segment - Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Market Overview

EXHIBIT 15: Europe Construction Production Volume Growth by

Quarter: 2020Q2 -2021Q1

EXHIBIT 16: Construction Industry in Europe - Year-on-Year:

(YoY) % Change in Construction Output for the Period 2014

through 2021E

Construction in France Struggles with Dismal Performance

Market Overview

Construction Sector in Middle East

