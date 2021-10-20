Global Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach 23.5 Million Tons by 2026

New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139087/?utm_source=GNW
These pipes are also referred to as Electric Fusion Welding (EFW) pipes. Growth in the global market would be mainly driven by improvement in residential construction and infrastructure spending on projects such as airport, metros, and greenhouse structures among others. The industry also stands to benefit from the requirement to replace antiquated pipelines, especially in developed economies of the US and Europe. As CW pipes are also used in fire sprinkler systems, stringent regulatory standards, and greater industrial safety requirements along with rise in infrastructure spending are expected to drive future demand. As CW pipes face strong competition from ERW pipes, there is a constant focus on improving product quality to ensure less wattage and lower frequency of replacement. Improved infrastructure spending driven by rapid urbanization, growing focus on urban water security and the ensuing expansion of water supply networks; healthy pace of industrialization and the resulting investments in pipelines for industrial water and wastewater management are also expected to boost growth prospects.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes estimated at 18.3 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 23.5 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.6 Million Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 10.6 Million Tons by 2026
The Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.6 Million Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 8.52% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 10.6 Million Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 11.1 Million Tons by the year 2027. Asia-Pacific represents a major market, driven by rapid industrialization along with investment in infrastructure development projects. In developed countries of North America and Europe, majority of the operational systems have reached the fag end of their useful lifespan, necessitating extensive overhaul of the existing systems, which in turn involve enormous investments and driving demand for replacement.
Total Companies Profiled: 20
