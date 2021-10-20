Perfect Company Appoints Jim Collins President

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect Company , an emerging provider of technology solutions addressing operational challenges for restaurants, announced today that Jim Collins has been appointed President, effective immediately. As President, Mr. Collins will spearhead Perfect Company’s operational, marketing and investor relations efforts. He will work directly with Co-Founders, CEO Mike Wallace and COO Miriam Kim.



“Here at Perfect, we’re developing crew-focused, easy-to-use solutions that really transform restaurant operations and help operators significantly improve workflow,” said Mike Wallace, CEO. “Jim is exactly the kind of leader that can help us deliver on that mission. His technical and enterprise experience, plus creative and consultative approach, will make him an invaluable resource to our clients, partners, and team.”

Mr. Collins previously served on the company’s advisory board and brings decades of restaurant, entrepreneurial and technology experience to Perfect. He previously served as CEO of Kitchen United, the ghost kitchen industry leader that has helped restaurants adapt to the consumer shift toward ordering delivery or takeout rather than cooking. Under his pioneering leadership, Kitchen United established locations featuring independent, regional and national restaurant brands across multiple markets. His technical experience comes from service as CEO for a series of national, venture-backed enterprises, including Affinity Internet and Pictage, as well as in leadership positions at a variety of marketing organizations and technology startups. He is also a founder, owner and operator of Town Kitchen and Grill, a popular restaurant in Montrose, CA.

“I’ve experienced first-hand how important operational efficiency is to a restaurant’s bottom line,” said Mr. Collins. “Mike and the team at Perfect Company are developing practical solutions that measurably improve restaurant operations, all by saving resources and time. It’s really an honor to help lead a company that I believe will truly change how modern restaurants work and profit.”

Perfect Company increases restaurant profitability by enabling restaurant employees in the back and front of house to better execute their roles with software and connected equipment that streamlines operations. The company’s offerings, including kitchen workflow, precise portioning and pick-up technology, integrate with and extend restaurant systems to increase the return on existing technology investments. Winners of two SmartBrief Innovation Awards for Foodservice in 2021, Perfect Company recently launched its ProMeasure solution, a connected scale and software that minimizes ingredient over portioning, increases productivity and eliminates complexity during food preparation.

For more information on Perfect Company, visit www.perfect.tech .

About Perfect Company

From the stockroom to the kitchen to the customer, Perfect Company makes perfection a reality for restaurants with fresh, profit-driving technologies focused on efficient operations. Our game-like solutions improve employee execution while our dynamic data gives managers new control and visibility into food preparation and pick-up. For more information on Perfect Company, visit www.perfect.tech .