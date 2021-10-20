Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market to Surpass US$ 3,459.1 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global charcot-marie-tooth disease market is estimated to be valued at US$ 793.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market:

The advent of technologically advanced therapies is driving the growth of the global charcot-marie-tooth disease market . For instance, emerging therapy such as ACE-083 (Acceleron) is currently under development for the treatment of focal muscle loss. It has been designed to increase strength and function in specific target muscles for improved patient function and quality of life. It is currently under second phase of development for CMT (charcot-marie-tooth).

Furthermore, key players operating in the global charcot-marie-tooth disease market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition and collaboration to increase their market presence in the global market. For instance, in March 2017, MedDay acquired Profilomic’s (a company that provides biotechnology services) health division to enhance research capabilities.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global charcot-marie-tooth disease market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, owing to the introduction of technologically advanced therapies for the treatment of CMT. For instance, according to an article published in multiple sclerosis news today, in March 2020, MD1003, a highly concentrated oral formulation of biotin (also known as vitamin H or vitamin B7) is currently being investigated clinically for the treatment of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS and SPMS) developed by the French biotechnology company MedDay Pharma. It is currently under phase III clinical trial.

Among regions, North America dominates the global charcot-marie-tooth disease market, due to strict reimbursement policies in the U.S. and increased cancer awareness and research, while Europe market is also expected to grow in the estimated period due to increasing investment in research and development and increased health spending.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global charcot-marie-tooth disease market include Addex Therapeutics Ltd., Affectis Pharmaceuticals AG, Genzyme Corp, Lead Discovery Center GmbH, Pharnext SA, Acceleron Pharma, MedDay Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers-Squibb Company, Inflectis Bio Science Health Company, Helixmith Co., Ltd., and Neurogene Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market, By Disease Type:

CMT 1 CMT 2 CMT 3 Others



Global Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market, By Drug Type:

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs Cyclooxygenase-2 inhibitors Tricyclic antidepressants Anticonvulsants Analgesics Pipeline Drug



Global Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Global Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



