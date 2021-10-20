All Things Relax Studios Launches E-Course for Introvert Entrepreneurs

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Searching for dream clients can be daunting for introverted entrepreneurs. All Things Relax Studios has created The Introvert's Guide to Rocking Your Podcast to help introverts find their voice, step into their power, and share their knowledge.

Co-founder Sandi Duverneuil, the 'Queen of Podcast Zen' and host of the All Things Relax with Sandi D. podcast, has partnered with her producer/sound engineer, Gregory Wright ('G'), to teach introverts how to create a podcast so that they can connect with potential clients. Wright and Duverneuil provide a roadmap to launching a professional-sounding podcast and tap into Wright's sound engineer experience in the music industry.

Duverneuil states, "My producer, 'G,' has over two decades of experience--from mixing the Queen of Soul to producing the Queen of Podcast Zen. He covers everything from setting up a home studio to using affordable pro tools--imagine going from sounding like you're underwater to broadcasting a crystal-clear message."

The e-course was designed with the busy entrepreneur in mind and includes six modules with video instruction, worksheets, and audio files. It covers everything from defining your show, setting up a home studio, producing a podcast that sounds professional, creating an intro/outro, promotional spots, and post production, to promoting your podcast. Students have access to a private community where they can get one-on-one support and connect with other introverted entrepreneurs.

Duverneuil conquered her fear of public speaking--think sweaty palms and heart palpitations--by starting the All Things Relax with Sandi D. podcast to connect with inspiring and creative women around the world. The course includes the Introvert's Toolkit with resources to help introverts overcome self doubt and includes audio affirmations, overcoming imposter syndrome, breathing exercises, and more. Created by an introvert, for introverts, the course helps entrepreneurs speak with confidence and clarity so they can grow their business with a professional sounding podcast.

Introvert entrepreneurs, Step into your power!

About the author: Sandi D, Queen of Podcast Zen, is the host of the All Things Relax with Sandi D. podcast where she interviews inspiring and creative women who are making an impact. Sandi D. and her producer, Gregory Wright ('G') show introvert entrepreneurs how to promote their soul-driven business with The Introvert's Guide to Rocking Your Podcast.

