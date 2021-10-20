Progress Announces General Availability of Fiddler Jam

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced the general availability of Progress® Telerik® Fiddler™ Jam, its troubleshooting solution for support and development teams to solve customer issues remotely in a fast, easy and secure manner. The product offers new features, including an option for video recording, capturing events during a session recording and masking sensitive data, that help support and development teams to quickly gather the information they need to troubleshoot end-user issues—saving time and increasing customer satisfaction.



Support teams spend a lot of time collecting information from customers about the issues they are experiencing. Even with a well-documented story, it can still be difficult for engineers to properly replicate the issues at hand in a secure way.

Fiddler Jam provides support teams with a streamlined and secure process to solve customer issues remotely without requesting extra information and without relying on additional tooling.​ The product enables non-technical end users to isolate issues by capturing HTTP(S) network logs, network activity, console logs and screenshots in the customer's own environment and sharing them with support and development teams.

“Fiddler Jam is the one-stop solution for support and development teams to gather context and collaborate in solving customers’ issues—something that traditional troubleshooting approaches can’t offer,” said Loren Jarett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “The latest release brings new powerful features for capturing events, with built-in security features, aimed at boosting teams’ productivity and ensuring customer satisfaction.”

What’s new in Fiddler Jam:

Record video of the end user’s browser tab while capturing a session – stored in a secure way and easily accessible at any time through the Fiddler Jam portals, the recordings help support teams and engineers look through the eyes of the customer and understand better the steps they need to reproduce the issue.





– stored in a secure way and easily accessible at any time through the Fiddler Jam portals, the recordings help support teams and engineers look through the eyes of the customer and understand better the steps they need to reproduce the issue. Capture several types of events performed by the end user during a session recording – these can include Click, Double-Click, Navigated to and more. Fiddler Jam can also capture local and session storage details which provide support engineers with powerful insights relevant to analyzing the submitted log and help them to identify the issue quickly.





– these can include Click, Double-Click, Navigated to and more. Fiddler Jam can also capture local and session storage details which provide support engineers with powerful insights relevant to analyzing the submitted log and help them to identify the issue quickly. Mask sensitive data – with its advanced recognition capabilities, the new Mask Sensitive Data feature differentiates between sensitive and non-sensitive information and masks only the sensitive data, while preventing the removal of non-sensitive data that is relevant to the reported bug.



“One of the real value propositions of the product is reducing friction and providing context with regard to any kind of problem,” said Stephen Applebaum, Director of Technology Operations, Center for the Collaborative Classroom. “Fiddler Jam’s ability to report on the network, the local instance and the end-user OS is instrumental to triage whether an issue is server side or client side.”

Fiddler Jam complements Fiddler Everywhere, the web debugging proxy that helps organizations capture all HTTP(S) traffic between a computer and the internet from any browser and on any device. Fiddler Everywhere web debugging proxy enables developers to build, debug and maintain APIs of mission-critical applications in Windows, macOS and Linux environments.

For more information about Fiddler Jam, visit https://www.telerik.com/fiddler-jam.

