SPARBAR Introduces Louis "Golden Boy" Brow as Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARBAR, Inc., the North American distributor and IP licensee of the U.K. created SPARBAR ® boxing and fitness equipment , is proudly introducing upcoming pro boxer and TikTok sensation Louis "Golden Boy" Brow as SPARBAR® Brand Ambassador.

With the SPARBAR ® blindfolded clip and other eye-catching boxing videos filmed in his homemade outdoor gym “The Dojo” In Yorkshire, England, Louis ‘Golden Boy’ Brow (@goldenboybrow) reaches millions of teenagers, young adolescents and parents. The 21 year old inspires many with his unmatched drive and impressive boxing skills whilst being absolutely approachable. The world recently got to know Louis and his grandfather when UK national newspaper The Guardian paid them both a visit for a boxing session and insight into today's youth culture. A promising fighter as a schoolboy himself, granddad Bob’s video taking on the SPARBAR ® went viral globally hitting over 100 million views!

Louis joined the SPARBAR® brand as a youth ambassador exactly two years ago, SPARBAR® brand founder Jasvinder “Jazz“ Gill recalls. “Louis is a people’s person. Everybody simply likes him - either for the inspiration they get from the ambition he transports in his social media clips, or when they meet him at the SPARBAR® ambassador days where youth and pro athletes come together for sparring sessions,” Jazz says and adds: “He has an outstanding drive, an entrepreneurial mindset and hunger for life - and we support him on his journey as a boxer, entertainer, and entrepreneur so he can continue to inspire us.”

Louis about joining Sparbar: “joining the team really changed things for me, in my training and from the support I get. Training with the SPARBAR® PRO really got my game up both attacking and defending - it teaches you to keep your guard tight and that made a massive difference in my title fights.” Louis started to teach himself boxing at the age of 9 after getting his first pair of boxing gloves - inspired by motivational videos from fighters and boxers he watched on YouTube. A shy kid back then,he trained himself in his garden until he gained enough courage to join a boxing gym at the age of 13. “I was a skinny kid so I liked the fact that I could defend myself. “Later on, he decided for go for boxing as his main sport, despite also playing football and rugby at a high level. “With boxing, you get out what you put in. I’ve always been a hard worker so I liked the fact my success came down to the work I put in, I had no excuses” he says and adds: “I want to go as far as possible in boxing but to be successful not only do you need to be a great boxer, you need to be a showman, and a businessman.”

Louis has networked with some of the influential people he watched on YouTube at the age of 9 who motivated him to become a fighter - in the boxing ring and “to get out the most of his life” he says. He’s attended SPARBAR® ambassador events and had the opportunity to meet YouTube star Master Wong and has since been recognised by the infamous Mayweather Promotions along with many more massively influential people. This is what keeps him focused on achieving his goals, and the SPARBAR® team is proud to be part of his journey.

ABOUT SPARBAR ® - THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER:

A global sports fitness brand, SPARBAR® is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR® Pro. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have single-handedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300M+ social media video views, the SPARBAR® success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game-changers in the combat sports training equipment market. SPARBAR® is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

